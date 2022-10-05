Michelle Obama Announces All-Star Lineup Of Moderators For THE LIGHT WE CARRY Tour

Today, Live Nation and Crown, an imprint of Random House, announced the list of moderators scheduled to appear with former First Lady, Michelle Obama, on her upcoming U.S. book tour in support of The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Due to overwhelming demand, Michelle Obama has recently added an additional seven dates across the six cities on her highly anticipated tour. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., with two nights at Warner Theatre on Tuesday, November 15th and Wednesday, November 16th, both featuring Ellen DeGeneres moderating the conversation. The other tour events will be moderated by an all-star lineup of speakers including Elizabeth Alexander (11/17), Gayle King (11/18), Hoda Kotb (11/19), Tyler Perry (12/2 + 12/3), David Letterman (12/5), Heather McGhee (12/6), Conan O'Brien (12/9), Tracee Ellis Ross (12/10), Michele Norris (12/11), and Oprah Winfrey (12/13).

"For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times," Mrs. Obama said. "I can't wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators."

Tickets for all dates are available at www.michelleobamabooks.com.

On November 15th, the same day as the tour kick-off, Michelle Obama will globally release her second book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. The book shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today's highly uncertain world.

The Light We Carry offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

*Bolded dates are newly added

MICHELLE OBAMA served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Mrs. Obama started her career as an attorney at the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin, where she met her future husband, Barack Obama. She later worked in the Chicago mayor's office, at the University of Chicago, and at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Mrs. Obama also founded the Chicago chapter of Public Allies, an organization that prepares young people for careers in public service. She is the author of the #1 global bestseller Becoming and the #1 national bestseller American Grown. The Obamas currently live in Washington, D.C., and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.