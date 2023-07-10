Michaël Brun to Release 'Fami Summer' EP

The new EP will be out on July 21 via Astralwerks.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 3 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Michaël Brun to Release 'Fami Summer' EP

Haiti-born producer and artist Michaël Brun announces his brand new EP, FAMI Summer, out on July 21 via Astralwerks.

The EP includes upbeat, sunshine-filled tracks featuring musical powerhouse Anthony Ramos, Guyanese-American rapper SAINt JHN, Trinidadian singer Kes, Ghanaian singer-songwriter King Promise, British rapper Kojey Radical, and more. Pre-save FAMI SUMMER HERE.

The EP comprises three tracks, each song encapsulating the sound of the Caribbean diaspora, merging sounds from Haiti, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Guyana. These unique sounds coalesce into three beautiful tracks, all folding in tropical influences. 

“Jessica,” featuring SAINt JHN, Charly Black, J Perry and a to-be-announced special guest feature, is the perfect soundtrack for a beach day. Michaël’s signature combination of an addictive rhythm and hypnotizing chorus makes for the ideal summer track that can also be enjoyed year-round. 

“Shut Up & Dance,” featuring Anthony Ramos, Kes, and King Promise makes listeners want to do exactly as the title suggests. The brass instruments that accompany this dance bop infuse the song with a compelling sound that lends itself perfectly to the voices of the amazing artists featured on the track. 

“Closer,” featuring Kojey Radical and Stalk Ashley rounds out the EP. Michaël’s production on the track allows Stalk Ashley to showcase her singular flair, highlighting her rapping ability as well as her stunning vocals. 

Of the EP, Michaël says, “FAMI Summer is my love letter to my upbringing in the Caribbean. I wanted the listener to travel across languages, genres and countries to discover the sounds that made me who I am today.”

This past Friday, July 7, Michaël kicked off his Bayo Block Party Tour at Montreal Jazz Fest. Le Devoir writes that Michaël's Bayo Block Party Tour is “a celebration – sound system style – of modern West Indian and Afro-descendant musical cultures in which a dozen special guests will participate.” 

Later this month, he will be bringing the party to Central Park SummerStage on July 22. Michaël Brun has partnered with PLUS1, so that $1 per ticket sold at each show goes to charities benefiting local Haitian communities. 

“Jessica” has exploded exponentially on social media. The first 30-second snippet Michaël posted of the track has already amassed almost 16 million views on TikTok and his second video of the track has reached 5 million views. Across all platforms, “Jessica” previews have reached 30 million views collectively.

On Friday, June 16, it was announced that Michaël will make three stops in the UK/EU on behalf of his “Sak Pase” tour this Fall. Dates are as follows, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

JULY 22 – NEW YORK CITY, NY – SUMMERSTAGE

NOVEMBER 4, 2023 – PARIS, FRANCE – LA BOULE NOIRE

NOVEMBER 7, 2023 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – BITTERZOET

NOVEMBER 9, 2023 – LONDON, UK – CORSICA STUDIOS

Photo credit: Nayquan Shuler



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Ghost Inside Share Crushing New Single Earn It Photo
The Ghost Inside Share Crushing New Single 'Earn It'

The Ghost Inside mark their return with a new single, “Earn It”, produced by Dan Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker). Their first new release since 2020’s self-titled record, “Earn It” finds the metalcore heavyweights back with a vengeance. Ushering in urgent guitars and crushing drums, front man Jonathan Vigil shifts from screams to vocals.

2
Lauv Announces Australian Tour for October 2023 Photo
Lauv Announces Australian Tour for October 2023

In what will be a series of intimate shows for beloved Aussie fans, Lauv will kick off the Australian leg of his World Tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday 18 October, performing for an all-ages crowd at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Saturday 21 October, and followed by stops at Melbourne’s Forum on Tuesday 24 October.

3
Kylie Minogue Releases Absolute. Remix of Padam Padam Photo
Kylie Minogue Releases Absolute. Remix of 'Padam Padam'

Kylie’s hit single, ‘Padam Padam’, song of the summer and global phenomenon, has been remixed by British producer ABSOLUTE. With support from the likes of Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Tiga, and The Blessed Madonna, ABSOLUTE. is a major player of the international House and electronic scene. 

4
Pianist Bill OConnell Plays The Hamptons Jazz Festival in LIVE IN MONTAUK Photo
Pianist Bill O'Connell Plays The Hamptons Jazz Festival in 'LIVE IN MONTAUK'

Bill O'Connell has released 'Live in Montauk,' a new album live from the Hamptons Jazz Festival.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Dillon Francis Unveils 'LA ON ACID' With Good Times AheadDillon Francis Unveils 'LA ON ACID' With Good Times Ahead
Guardrail Releases New Album 'Content'Guardrail Releases New Album 'Content'
MONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Soundtrack Available For Vinyl Pre-OrderMONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Soundtrack Available For Vinyl Pre-Order
SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Series Now Streaming on Prime Video With New Cyndi Lauper SongSWEENEY TODD-Inspired Series Now Streaming on Prime Video With New Cyndi Lauper Song

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
THE COTTAGE