Michaël Brun Trades Verses With Haitian Superstar Naïka on New Single 'Agua'

Genre-bending, culture-fusing producer/artist Michaël Brun teams up with Haitian superstar Naïka on his first single of 2024: “Agua.”

Released today via Astralwerks, the hypnotic, infectious track is the first to feature vocals from Brun, who captures a deep yearning for the revitalizing power of love on the first verse. With her sultry, rapid-fire delivery, Naïka turns up the temperature on the beguiling second verse.

Brun has just announced a May 3 headline show at Le Trabendo in Paris. Tickets are available at https://link.dice.fm/K5f6d924e50c [link.dice.fm]. Stay tuned for a big announcement next week regarding BAYO in New York. 2023 was a monumental year for Brun – he surpassed 115 million combined global streams and took his sold-out BAYO tour around the world, playing his debut European shows in London, Paris and Amsterdam and headlining a show in New York City's Central Park.

He made his Astralwerks debut with “Clueless” ft. Oxlade. “Jessica” with J Balvin, SAINt JHN, Charly Black and J Perry followed and amassed over 30 million views even before its official release. “Jessica” was included on Brun's acclaimed 2023 EP, FAMI Summer, which he described as “my love letter to my upbringing in the Caribbean.” He teamed up later in the summer with Becky G and Anne-Marie for “Coming Your Way,” which Billboard hailed as one of the best new dance tracks.

Brun's life has been punctuated by a series of resets. When he left Haiti as a teen in the wake of a coup to go to school in the U.S., when he left school to tour the world as an EDM DJ, performing for tens of thousands at festivals and collaborating with the likes of Tiësto and Calvin Harris, when he left that life behind to go back home to Haiti, collaborating with local musicians and mentoring kids, and now, as he brings the music and culture of Haiti and the diaspora to the world through his music.

In addition to massive collaborations with Ed Sheeran and MR EAZI, BRUN served as a producer on J Balvin's blockbuster Colores, which won a Latin GRAMMY Award for Best Urban Music Album. He also teamed up with Balvin on the single “Positivo.” He's earned praise from Variety, Billboard, The FADER, Rolling Stone and TIME, which hailed his music as “a loving homage to [Haiti's] rich styles.”

Born in Miami, FL, singer-songwriter Naïka identifies as a TCK, growing up living around the globe. The influences of French, Caribbean, African and South Pacific cultures shaped her both musically and individually. Her music reflects her love for western pop and R'n'B, mixed with the world music elements that reflect her roots. As a result, the singer writes lyrics in her various mother tongues, which include English, French and Haitian creole.

