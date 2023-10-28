Michaël Brun Shares “Island Remix” of Single “Jessica”

Haiti-born producer and artist Michaël Brun has unveiled the hypnotic new “Jessica (Island Remix),” via Astralwerks. The reimagined banger features the original song's guests—Jamaica's Charly Black and Haiti's J Perry—along with Trinidadian soca trailblazer Machel Montano, making for a thrilling Caribbean all-star collaboration. Listen to “Jessica (Island Remix)” HERE.

On the sun-soaked remix, each artist kicks up the heat, weaving their own punchy verses through Brun's infectious rhythms and euphoric chorus. While the original track was a fitting summer hit, this “Island Remix” is a much-needed groover for the impending winter.

The original “Jessica” first exploded on social media, amassing over 30 million views on previews alone before its official release on Brun's most recent EP, FAMI Summer. Brun will perform “Jessica” and more of his breezy cuts this Saturday, October 28 at the Miami edition of BAYO. This vibrant event, founded by Brun, will be held at the Little Haiti Cultural Center from 6pm to 11pm and is open to all ages.

“I'm so excited to be bringing BAYO back to Little Haiti this October. Our theme this year is the fresco, a symbol of childhood and joy in Haïti. We want people to be transported to their favorite memories of the island. It's also very important to me to continue to celebrate and honor our Haitian community in South Florida and Little Haiti,” explains Brun.

This year's surprise lineup promises to be electrifying, featuring a blend of renowned Haitian artists and international guests. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/Bayotourmiami. Early bird tickets are already sold out and general admission tickets are limited.

Following his appearance in Miami, Brun will make three stops in the UK/EU on behalf of his “Sak Pase” tour including a sold-out date in Paris. Dates are below, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

NOVEMBER 4, 2023 – PARIS, FRANCE – LA BOULE NOIRE (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 7, 2023 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – BITTERZOET

NOVEMBER 9, 2023 – LONDON, UK – CORSICA STUDIOS

Photo credit: Nayquan Shuler

About Michaël Brun:

Michaël Brun's life has been punctuated by a series of resets. When he left Haiti as a teen in the wake of a coup to go to school in the U.S., when he left school to tour the world as an EDM DJ, performing for tens of thousands at festivals and collaborating with the likes of Tiësto and Calvin Harris, when he left that life behind to go back home to Haiti, collaborating with local musicians and mentoring kids, and now, as he prepares to bring the music and culture of Haiti and the diaspora to the world through his music after signing his first major label deal with Astralwerks. Brun has produced multi-platinum records and number one hits, won Grammys, and played Coachella at 20 years old but now, he wants to impact the world. Brun's new music is a fusion of the cultures he's encountered in his travels and 2023 will see a new renaissance of his talented sound. His recent singles include “Clueless,” a collaboration with the rising Nigerian singer Oxlade, recording during his first-ever recording session in the U.S. and “Charge It,” featuring Masego, Jozzy, and Bayka. His Bayo tour, a touring version of the block parties he would throw in Haiti that would bring together veteran and emerging local artists (Boukman Eksperyans, Tabou Combo) with some of the world's biggest stars (Major Lazer, Mr. Eazi, Wyclef), will return this Summer with stops in Montreal on July 7th, New York on July 22nd, and more to come.