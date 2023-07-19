Michaël Brun Releases 'Jessica' Featuring Saint Jhn, Charly Black, J Perry and a Surprise Verse From J Balvin

The track is from Brun's upcoming EP, dropping this Friday.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Haiti-born producer and artist Michaël Brun debuts his long-awaited single “Jessica” featuring SAINt JHN, Charly Black, J Perry, and a surprise verse from J Balvin. 

“Jessica” is the perfect soundtrack for a beach day. Michaël’s signature combination of an addictive rhythm and hypnotizing chorus makes for the ideal summer track that can also be enjoyed year-round. The track has also exploded exponentially on social media. The first 30-second snippet Michaël posted of the track has already amassed almost 16 million views on TikTok and his second video of the track has reached 5 million views. Across all platforms, “Jessica” previews have reached 30 million views collectively.

The colorful visualizer for “Jessica” was handwritten by a Haitian artist and illustrator, furthering the love letter to the Caribbean community that is FAMI Summer.

Of his upcoming EP, dropping this Friday, Michaël says, “FAMI Summer is my love letter to my upbringing in the Caribbean. I wanted the listener to travel across languages, genres and countries to discover the sounds that made me who I am today.”

On Friday, July 7, Michaël kicked off his Bayo Block Party Tour at Montreal Jazz Fest. Le Devoir writes that Michaël's Bayo Block Party Tour is “a celebration – sound system style – of modern West Indian and Afro-descendant musical cultures in which a dozen special guests will participate.” Later this week, he will be bringing the party to Central Park SummerStage on Saturday, July 22. Michaël Brun has partnered with PLUS1, so that $1 per ticket sold at each show goes to charities benefiting local Haitian communities.

Today, Michaël unveiled additional fall Bayo Block Party Tour dates in the US with stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Miami. In November, Michaël will make three stops in the UK/EU on behalf of his “Sak Pase” tour this Fall. Dates are as follows, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Photo credit: Munachi Osegbu



