Michaël Brun & Joeboy Debut New Song 'Game Over'

Haiti-born producer and artist Michaël Brun joins Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy for their new song “Game Over.”

The track is perfect for soaking up the last few weeks of summer. While the beat is one you can’t help but dance to, the lyrics tell another story. A looping beat produced by Michaël is the ideal backdrop for Joeboy’s smooth voice as he pleads, “Don’t tell me game over, I don’t want to hear game over.”

The music video, directed by XX, evokes imagery of early 90s comic book nostalgia and feels like summer personified. Michaël and Joeboy grovel for their love interests in a Romeo and Juliet style balcony scene soundtracked by the addictive beat of “Game Over.”

“Game Over” follows Michaël’s EP FAMI Summer which debuted last month after weeks of anticipation on social media. The EP includes upbeat, sunshine-filled tracks featuring musical powerhouse Anthony Ramos, Guyanese-American rapper SAINt JHN, Trinidadian artist Kes, Ghanaian singer-songwriter King Promise, British rapper Kojey Radical, and more.

Last month, Michaël unveiled additional fall Bayo Block Party Tour dates in the US with stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Miami. In November, Michaël will make three stops in the UK/EU on behalf of his “Sak Pase” tour this Fall. Dates are as follows, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

UPCOMING BAYO BLOCK PARTY TOUR DATES:

OCT 19 – ATLANTA, GA – THE LOFT

OCT 20 – WASHINGTON, DC – HOWARD THEATRE

OCT 21 – BOSTON, MA – BIG NIGHT LIVE

OCT 28 – MIAMI, FL – LITTLE HAITI CULTURAL CENTER

About Michaël Brun:

Michaël Brun’s life has been punctuated by a series of resets. When he left Haiti as a teen in the wake of a coup to go to school in the U.S., when he left school to tour the world as an EDM DJ, performing for tens of thousands at festivals and collaborating with the likes of Tiësto and Calvin Harris, when he left that life behind to go back home to Haiti, collaborating with local musicians and mentoring kids, and now, as he prepares to bring the music and culture of Haiti and the diaspora to the world through his music after signing his first major label deal with Astralwerks.

Brun has produced multi-platinum records and number one hits, won Grammys, and played Coachella at 20 years old but now, he wants to impact the world. Brun’s new music is a fusion of the cultures he’s encountered in his travels and 2023 will see a new renaissance of his talented sound.

His recent singles include “Clueless,” a collaboration with the rising Nigerian singer Oxlade, recording during his first-ever recording session in the U.S. and “Charge It,” featuring Masego, Jozzy, and Bayka. His Bayo tour, a touring version of the block parties he would throw in Haiti that would bring together veteran and emerging local artists (Boukman Eksperyans, Tabou Combo) with some of the world’s biggest stars (Major Lazer, Mr. Eazi, Wyclef), will return this Summer with stops in Montreal on July 7th, New York on July 22nd, and more to come.

About Joeboy:

One of today’s most exciting and popular African artists, Joeboy is well on his way to global superstardom. Since bursting on the scene in 2019 with his breakout hits “Baby” and “Beginning,” the Nigerian singer has accrued over 3 billion streams while maintaining a non-stop run of smash singles. The Lagos native has collaborated with everyone from Diplo to Bad Bunny, while his own music has been celebrated by such iconic media outlets as Rolling Stone, COLORS, Vice, Billboard, Complex and The FADER.

After releasing his debut EP, Love & Light, in November of 2019 and appearing on the #1 Nigerian single of 2020 in “Nobody” with DJ Neptune and Mr Eazi, the Lagos, Nigeria native released his debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, in February 2021. The 14-song LP received rave reviews, with music bible Rolling Stone declaring it one of the year’s best albums.

It was just the beginning for Joeboy in 2021 as “Sip (Alcohol),” released that September, became his biggest single to date, with over 400 million streams worldwide and counting. The song hit #1 on Billboard’s LyricFind Global chart, #2 on Billboard’s Top Triller Global chart, and topped Apple Music’s streaming chart in 17 countries. The track also marked a new direction for Joeboy, signaling his growth from the youthful and easygoing crooner on his early singles, to the more confident and aggressive approach of his latest releases.

In the end, Joeboy would finish 2021 as the year’s most streamed artist worldwide on digital music platform Audiomack. Among other milestones, he became one of the first African artists to crack the 100-million stream mark on Boomplay, where Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic was 2021’s most played album.

After making his U.S. live debut at California’s Lost In Riddim Festival in 2021, Joeboy rang in 2022 by hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in the Spring, performing everywhere from New York to Seattle.

The highlights have only continued, as Joeboy was selected to YouTube’s Foundry Class of 2022, YouTube’s global artist development incubator. He can also be heard on the official remix to Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti,” the first afrobeats song to go double platinum in the U.S. From West Africa to London to Latin America, Joeboy’s voice has become an indelible part of the global music landscape.

On the heels of his latest singles “Contour” “Duffel Bag” and “Body & Soul”, Joeboy released his sophomore album, BODY & SOUL, in May 2023.

