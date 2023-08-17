Michaël Brun, Anne-Marie & Becky G Release 'Coming Your Way'

"Coming Your Way" follows last month's three-track FAMI Summer EP, which featured collaborations with J Balvin, Anthony Ramos, Kes, King Promise and more. 

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Michaël Brun, Anne-Marie & Becky G Release 'Coming Your Way'

Global producer and DJ, Michaël Brun, releases a new addictive jam and accompanying visual “Coming Your Way,” with British chart-topper Anne-Marie and global superstar Becky G. 

“Coming Your Way” is the perfect song to soundtrack the final fleeting days of summer. The music video, directed by Andrea “Dre” Saaverda, is summer encapsulated; Anne-Marie, Becky G and Michaël turn up the heat as party guests dance away to the trio’s global anthem.

The new summertime single made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop in the U.S., plus MTV Music UK, MTV Hits UK and MTV Hits International, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York. The track also premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World.

Of the track, Michaël said, “I wanted to cap the summer off with one of my favorite songs I’ve ever produced. Coming Your Way is a mix of so many genres that have influenced me across the years, from electronic music to Caribbean and latin sounds. It’s also an honor to have global superstars Anne Marie and Becky G present on this one. It feels like a global anthem.”

“Coming Your Way” follows last month’s three-track FAMI Summer EP, which featured collaborations with J Balvin, Anthony Ramos, Kes, King Promise and more. Listen HERE.

Standout single “Jessica” saw immense success on social media. The first 30-second snippet Michaël posted of the track has already amassed over 16 million views on TikTok and his second video of the track has surpassed 6 million views. Across all platforms, “Jessica” previews reached 50 million views collectively and the track has nearly half a million streams on Spotify alone.

Also in July, Michaël’s Bayo Block Party Tour took over Central Park’s iconic SummerStage with an electric performance and epic guests. Of the show, Office Magazine raved, “Having garnered a global reputation, and having performed at thousands of festivals, Brun brought an energetic experience alongside around twenty special guests to share the stage with.”

In response, Michaël unveiled additional fall Bayo Block Party Tour dates in the US with stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Miami. In November, Michaël will make three stops in the UK/EU on behalf of his “Sak Pase” tour this Fall. Full run of tour dates are below and tickets can be purchased HERE.

UPCOMING BAYO BLOCK PARTY TOUR DATES:

OCT 19 – ATLANTA, GA – THE LOFT

OCT 20 – WASHINGTON, DC – HOWARD THEATRE

OCT 21 – BOSTON, MA – BIG NIGHT LIVE

OCT 28 – MIAMI, FL – LITTLE HAITI CULTURAL CENTER

UPCOMING “SAK PASE” TOUR DATES:

NOVEMBER 4, 2023 – PARIS, FRANCE – LA BOULE NOIRE

NOVEMBER 7, 2023 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – BITTERZOET

NOVEMBER 9, 2023 – LONDON, UK – CORSICA STUDIOS

About Michaël Brun:

Michaël Brun’s life has been punctuated by a series of resets. When he left Haiti as a teen in the wake of a coup to go to school in the U.S., when he left school to tour the world as an EDM DJ, performing for tens of thousands at festivals and collaborating with the likes of Tiësto and Calvin Harris, when he left that life behind to go back home to Haiti, collaborating with local musicians and mentoring kids, and now, as he prepares to bring the music and culture of Haiti and the diaspora to the world through his music after signing his first major label deal with Astralwerks.

Brun has produced multi-platinum records and number one hits, won Grammys, and played Coachella at 20 years old but now, he wants to impact the world. Brun’s new music is a fusion of the cultures he’s encountered in his travels and 2023 will see a new renaissance of his talented sound. His recent singles include “Clueless,” a collaboration with the rising Nigerian singer Oxlade, recording during his first-ever recording session in the U.S. and “Charge It,” featuring Masego, Jozzy, and Bayka.

His Bayo tour, a touring version of the block parties he would throw in Haiti that would bring together veteran and emerging local artists (Boukman Eksperyans, Tabou Combo) with some of the world’s biggest stars (Major Lazer, Mr. Eazi, Wyclef), will return this Summer with stops in Montreal on July 7th, New York on July 22nd, and more to come.

About Anne Marie:

Anne-Marie’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. A former 3 x world karate champion and West End child star, Anne-Marie is a multi-platinum selling artist who has gone onto become one of the world’s most-loved and successful pop stars of recent times.

Following a string of chart-busting singles over her career to date – from her Ed Sheeran co-write and UK Top 3 ‘2002’ to the garage-infused juggernaut and KSI collaboration ‘Don’t Play’ – Anne-Marie is an artist who wins on her playful commentary, magnetic vocals and infectious personality, all of which were perfectly showcased her 2016 debut and four million-selling Speak Your Mind; an album that became that years’ biggest-selling debut release in the UK.

Ever since, Anne-Marie has continued to make huge strides. Making her prime time debut as a judge on talent show The Voice (a show she won), Anne-Marie released her much-anticipated and critically acclaimed second studio album, Therapy, in 2021.

A title that holds an extremely important message to the Mind Charity ambassador, Anne-Marie has continually campaigned for the conversation surrounding mental health, be that in her YouTube documentary titled ‘How to be Anne-Marie’ or fronting ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign.

During the same year, she also released her debut book, and Sunday Times ‘Best Seller’, You Deserve Better - part memoir, part practical self-help, Anne-Marie drew on her own experiences to help readers tackle life’s challenges, embrace opportunities and celebrate their successes.

Most recently, Anne-Marie released her third studio album ‘UNHEALTHY’, which not only debuted in the UK ‘Top 3’ (her third UK ‘Top 3’ to date), but it officially saw Anne-Marie become the fastest-selling British female solo artist of the year so far. In the run-up to its release, Anne-Marie released her UK Top 10 revenge-pop anthem ‘Psycho’ feat. Aitch and the country-inspired ‘Unhealthy’ with Shania Twain.

Over her career to date, Anne-Marie has won awards with Nordoff Robbins (‘Best Newcomer’ – 2016); Stylist Magazine Award (Artist of the Year – 2019); LGBT Awards (Music Artist - 2021); Glamour UK Women of the Year (Music Award – 2022), while also landing 9 x BRIT Award noms and a nod for the BRITs’ Critics Choice award. She is also an official ambassador of the aforementioned Mind Charity as well as The Princes Trust and Trussell Trust.

About Becky G:

Becky G is a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and activist that has proven herself to be one of the most influential artists of her generation. With more than 8.9 billion global career streams, the four-time Latin GRAMMY nominee has won countless coveted awards like American Music Awards, E! People’s Choice Awards, Latin American Music Awards, and Premios Juventud.

The multitalented musician is no stranger to the screen including a starring role in the iconic "Power Rangers," guest-starring in FOX TV's Emmy-winning "Empire" series, and her Facebook Watch show "Face to Face with Becky G;" as well as her upcoming role as the voice for Khaji-Da in “Blue Beetle,” DC’s first live-action movie to feature a Latin superhero.

 Beyond TV & film, Becky G is an entrepreneur who launched her own beauty brand, Treslúce, in 2021. Inspired by Becky's Mexican heritage, Treslúce Beauty creates, celebrates, and supports Latinx heritage and culture with high-performance, conscious, vegan-friendly formulations that deliver high-impact artistry.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Becky is an activist who uses her platform to advocate for inequality and raise awareness on social issues. Her efforts have earned her accolades like the “Impact Award” at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards and “Leading Ladies of Entertainment” by the Latin Recording Academy. 

Photo credit: Munachi Osegbu




