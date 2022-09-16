Michael McArthur Releases Jacquire King-Produced Sophomore Album 'Milky Stars'

Singer/songwriter Michael McArthur released his new album Milky Stars through Transoceanic Records/Soundly Music.

Recorded in Nashville and produced by Grammy-winner Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Kings of Leon, James Bay, Kaleo, Modest Mouse), the sophomore effort is rooted in McArthur's own mix of rock, raw soul, and lushly layered indie folk.

An unapologetically lyric-forward writer, his words naturally wrap themselves around his listeners' lives when put to melody. Through trauma and triumph, music has been his lifelong companion. He writes what he knows, with each song carrying an undercurrent of darkness in a river of personal experience.

As a kid, McArthur dreamed of becoming the world's best guitar player, but every time he'd sit down to practice, he found himself writing a song instead. Two decades later, not much has changed. Despite packing theaters and garnering critical acclaim for his captivating live shows, he still considers himself a hardworking songwriter first.

McArthur built his career the same way he writes his songs -- by putting in the work to get the muse to visit. Leaving the family restaurant business to pursue a full-time music career in 2010, McArthur bootstrapped the release of several singles and EPs with producers David Bianco (Tom Petty, Lucinda Williams) and Greg Wells (Adele, Taylor Swift, Rufus Wainwright).

In 2019, he released his debut LP, Ever Green, Ever Rain, produced by Grammy-winner Ryan Freeland (Ray Lamontagne, Bonnie Raitt), which earned praise from Billboard, American Songwriter, HuffPost, PopMatters, Americana Highways, Cowboys & Indians, Riffs & Rhymes, and Glide who raved "he treats ears to songs that stray from the obvious, and rewards ears with a deep-rooted voice reminiscent of Cash, Lightfoot, and Hansard."

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

09/17 - Nashville, TN @ Under the Sun Day Stage (AmericanaFest)

09/23 - Lakeland, FL @ Polk Theater

10/28 - Jackson Hole, WY @ Silver Dollar Bar

10/29 - Jackson Hole, WY @ Silver Dollar Bar