Michael Bublé Releases New Album 'Higher'

The launch of Michael Bublé's new album HIGHER out today, March 25th, will be celebrated in spectacular fashion with Warner Records announcement that his new video for the "Higher" single from the 'highly' anticipated album physically premiered from outer space this morning.

A custom built "MB" aircraft has been created by the UK company Sent Into Space who launched the video directly to the multi Grammy winner's YouTube channel. The launch is part of a social media campaign that has been previewing online this past week.

"This is a dream come true for me. I've always had a fascination with outer space. Derek Hough directed the video and he is one of the most talented humans in America right now. I feel I've made the best record of my career and it only seemed right to present this video from the highest place possible," commented Bublé.

"What says HIGHER more than launching your video and album from space," commented Tom Corson, co-Chairman & COO, Warner Records. " The whole global team is fired up about Michael's new album... it's stratospheric!"

Bublé's current single, "I'll Never Not Love You," has had an overwhelmingly positive response at radio with 50 stations playing it as it heads towards the Top Ten on the charts. The accompanying video - Michael Bublé's love letter to films starring his wife actress Luisana Lopilato - is a viral sensation.

With a career that includes four Grammy wins, multiple Juno awards, six multi-platinum albums, sold out global arena tours, well over 14 billion streams worldwide and a new album that many call his best record ever, Michael Bublé's HIGHER is ready for lift-off!

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: