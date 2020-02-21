Michael Bibi Delivers Remix of Blue Foundation Single 'Eyes On Fire'

Solid Grooves boss Michael Bibi opens the label's 2020 schedule with his highly-anticipated remix of 'Eyes On Fire' by Blue Foundation.

Listen below!



Arriving fresh from his biggest year to date, with accolades including DJ Awards' 'Best Tech House Artist', Mixmag's #2 Breakthrough DJ of 2019 and one of a small number of artists awarded as their 'Star Of Year', February welcomes his first original material of the decade as he steps out on home turf to deliver the long-awaited 'Eyes On Fire' remix.



Easily one of the most requested tracks since first appearing in sets early on in his non-stop 2019 schedule, 'Eyes On Fire' offers up yet another quintessential Michael Bibi production, fusing robust drum licks, sharp synth work and rumbling basslines with Danish band Blue Foundation's infectious vocal hooks throughout, resulting in an up-front cut primed to become a favourite in the months ahead.





