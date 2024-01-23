Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows

Acclaimed singer Micah Barnes, renowned for his soulful voice and captivating stage presence, is set to enchant audiences with a series of performances celebrating the timeless melodies of the 60s with two shows in Toronto, ON and Brampton, ON.

The eagerly awaited shows will feature Barnes showcasing his vocal prowess through a repertoire that includes iconic hits from the golden era of pop music, including classic songs from his legendary a cappella group The Nylons, along with a few teasers focusing on his upcoming "2nd Great American Songbook” ( Alma / Universal Music Canada, out in Spring, 2024), with tunes by Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Smokey Robinson featuring a top-notch band of Michael Shand on piano, bassist Russ Boswell and Amhed Mitchel on drums.

The upcoming shows will be a personal journey through the hit parade, combining Micah's soul-stirring interpretations with timeless tunes that have stood the test of decades. Audiences can expect a musical journey that pays homage to the era's unparalleled artistry, from the Motown sound to the British Invasion.

While combing through tunes from the Brill Building, Motown, Rhythm & Blues, early Rock n Roll and Classic Doo Wop for songs to record, Micah has been inspired to write a couple of originals that detail how a young queer boy responds to these stories of teenage emotion, romance, and heartbreak.

For these two shows, Micah is focusing on songs from the golden age of Pop in the 1950s and 1960s, incurring material recorded by Dusty Springfield, Smokey Robinson, The Drifters, The Supremes, Elvis Presley, Dione Warwick, and a few of his originals that pay homage to the musical era and the experience of being a young gay man falling in love.

Born in Vienna and raised in Canada, Micah cut his teeth in the cabarets and jazz clubs of Toronto in his teen years, before joining The Nylons in 1989. Recording and touring as a member of the internationally celebrated A Capella group placed Micah firmly within the global music scene. Through managing a busy schedule of concerts and television appearances, Micah's rich and soulful baritone was introduced to music fans around the world.

In his days since the Nylons, Micah has launched an active solo career, which included touring the USA with his international club hit “Welcome To My Head” - which placed #1 on the Billboard charts. His solo career also marked his long-awaited return to the jazz genre of his early years, resulting in a series of critically acclaimed recordings, including New York Stories (eOne Music). Micah has also shared the stage with a host of internationally renowned artists, including Molly Johnson & Jackie Richardson.

Micah's latest release, 2020's “Vegas Breeze” entered the jazz charts at #1. The music (including singles “When in Rome” and “End of a Love Affair”) transports listeners back to the days of the legendary Vegas showrooms, featuring songs first recorded by jazz luminaries Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Mel Torme, and Peggy Lee.

At his home base in Toronto, Micah is a busy Vocal, Performance and Career Strategy Coach whose international clients include GRAMMY nominated J.P. Saxe and Emmy Award-winning Tatiana Maslany. Most recently, Micah was the Music Director of the 2023 season of Canada's Got Talent and signed a recording contract with the prestigious Alma Records, the Canadian jazz label home to releases from Florian Hoefner Trio, Alfie Zappacosta, Eliana Cuevas, and Hilario Duran. To learn more about Micah Barnes, please visit https://www.micahbarnes.com.