Mexican American Bedroom Pop Artist HARMLESS Shares 'As I Lay Chillin'

The track will be his since his 2022 EP, Mr. Baby.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Tomorrow, gold-selling artist Harmless will share his first new single, "As I Lay Chillin," since his 2022 EP, Mr. Baby. The project is the brainchild of Los Angeles-based, Mexico City-born songwriter/producer Nacho Cano.

He wrote the track in his small office-turned-home studio in Silverlake while reconciling with how his life has changed after he was almost killed by a drunk driver in a hit and run accident. The track was produced by Yves Rothman at Sunset Sound.

When asked about the song, he explains, "With this track, I'm trying to communicate with my younger self that in the last ten years, the fight against the barriers around us has gotten harder. Despite doing everything we can, as immigrants, we still don't feel good enough for this country or the music industry at large.

I talk about our bodies and how we've been physically disabled by a horrible crime. I'm angry that it has made the climb toward our dreams feel impossible."

Harmless is a colorful mix of emotions woven seamlessly with bright electronic synths, smooth vocals, and the occasional playful saxophone. He used hip-hop to expand his English when he immigrated to San Diego at ten years old.

Eventually, after moving to Los Angeles to study film in college, he realized music was the passion he wanted to pursue full-time. Since then, he has released musical projects under Twin Cabins, Canito, and now, Harmless.

In 2019 his 2012 track, "Swing Lynn," recorded originally as Twin Cabins, started to gain new momentum on TikTok and has not stopped growing since, amassing over 300 million streams and becoming certified gold in the U.S. He wrapped up a sold-out U.S. tour with Australian indie band Vacations last year and has opened for other artists like Wavves and SadGirl.



Michael Major


