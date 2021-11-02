Metropolis Hosts Salsa-Latin Jazz Band Projecto 7 In Concert

Elgin-based Salsa-Latin Jazz band makes their Metropolis debut with Projecto 7 in Concert December 15, 2021.



Projecto 7 is an Elgin-based Salsa-Latin Jazz band. The band specializes in dancing rhythms from Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Santo Domingo, and some Central and South America rhythms, Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, Bolero, Mambo, Rumbas, and Latin Jazz, with standard American-Jazz rhythms in "Salsa" styles.



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



Projecto 7 in Concert will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.



The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.



Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.



Projecto 7 in Concert is part of the Concert Series at Metropolis. Other upcoming musical concerts include The Lakeside Singers: It's a Wonderful Feeling (December 6, 2021), Elvis My Way, starring Brandon Bennett (December 14, 2021), She Rocks (January 7, 2022), and Van Morrison Party with the Soul Commitments (January 14, 2022).



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre.

For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.