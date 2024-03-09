Metro Boomin and Future Announce Two New Collaborative Albums

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heroes and villains rejoice! Superstars and all-around icons Future and Metro Boomin have announced their first official full-length collaborative project, We Don't Trust You. Long anticipated by fans, the monumental album drops March 22, but they aren't stopping there. A second album is already planned and due out April 12. Watch the hypnotic trailer and pre-save HERE— ride with the legendary duo as they celebrate a decade of dominance.

Watch the album trailer below.

Listeners around the world are bracing for impact — two LPs' worth of Metro's sinister cinematic soundscapes and Future's irresistible demon musicality. These projects are a culmination of rap's most fruitful partnership. Since meeting when Metro was only 17 years old, Hendrix and Metro have penetrated the streets and the pop culture consciousness with engrossing hustler theme songs — stylish anthems that resonate everywhere from the block and beyond.

Most recently, the two connected on Metro's 2022 album, Heroes & Villains, an all-star LP that flaunted both Metro's imagination and instinctive flair for the theatrical. Grafting his narcotized trapper hymns onto tracks like "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)" and "Too Many Nights" with Don Toliver, Future reaffirmed his preternatural chemistry with Metro, a synergy that can only come from years in the studio and a hard-earned mastery of their respective crafts.

For his part, Future has been the face of Atlanta hip-hop since the early 2010s, working with icons like Beyoncé and Rihanna on his way to collecting billions of streams and affirming his status as a rap immortal. His most recent album, 2022's I Never Liked You, was certified platinum. Toiling away in his lair, Metro's produced for everyone from 21 Savage to the Weeknd and Post Malone, earning a reputation as a shapeshifting dynamo with the prowess to adapt to the style of whichever artist he's working with. Separately, the two have done incredible work for themselves and alongside other artists. But there's no stronger creative bond than the one they forged with each other.

Future and Metro Boomin's latest collaborations are a continuation of a musical legacy that dates back to "Karate Chop," an electric 2013 single that birthed the most dynastic hip-hop duo of the 2010s. They'd fortify their connection with tracks like 2015's "Jumpman" (with Drake) and 2017's "Mask Off," singles that have combined to be certified 14-times Platinum by the RIAA. As part of their partnership, Metro even turned a Future bar into an unmistakable producer tag: "If Young Metro don't trust you I'm gon' shoot you."

Now, on March 22, the duo will cement their legacy thus far and open up a new chapter of their rap-conquering alliance with the arrival of the fittingly titled We Don't Trust You. Take cover for that, and then again mere weeks later, on April 12, when Future and Metro do it again.

About Future:

Rap would never sound, look, or feel the same after Future landed. If you want to know where the culture's going next, just watch and listen to the iconic Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer. He went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence looming from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger "Jumpman" (with Drake]. He has collected dozens of multi platinum certifications and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status for 2020's "Life Is Good" [feat. Drake], affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all-time. Not to mention, he carved out a place in the history books as "the first artist to release two Billboard Top 200 number ones in consecutive weeks." Along the way, he adorned the covers of Billboard, Clash, GQ, Rolling Stone, The Source, XXL and more in addition to delivering show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live and Ellen. In 2019, he garnered a GRAMMY Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance" for "King's Dead" alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. Kanye West sought him out as Executive Producer on the headline-making Donda 2 in addition to appearing on two tracks. He also pulled up on Gunna's "pushin P*” with Young Thug, appearing on yet another chart-busting banger. Future looks ahead again on his ninth full-length album, I Never Liked You, in 2022.

About Metro Boomin:

Since 2013, GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin has defined not only the sound, but the direction of hip-hop. With dozens of smashes to his name, his unmatched, unprecedented, and undeniable discography encompasses the quintuple-platinum “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, quadruple-platinum “Bad and Boujee” [feat. Lil Uzi Vert] by Migos, 14x Platinum “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo] by Post Malone, 9x Platinum “Mask Off” by Future, 6x Platinum “Bounce Back” by Big Sean, and many more. Working with The Weeknd, he co-produced the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “Heartless” and contributed three more tracks to the chart-dominating 2020 epic After Hours. Along the way, he also joined forces with 21 Savage for the 2016 blockbuster Savage Mode and its even bigger 2020 successor Savage Mode II—which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, went gold, and closed out the year on multiple year-end lists. Other knockout collaborative albums included Double or Nothing with Big Sean and Without Warning with Offset and 21 Savage, both of which crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. In 2018, he unleashed his full-length solo debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, seizing #1 on the Billboard 200 upon release, reaching platinum status. The FADER hailed him as “The Most Trusted Guy in Rap,” HIGHSNOBIETY christened this era “The Boom Years,” and The Wall Street Journal dubbed him “The Rap Producer Shaping Pop Music.” Plus, he launched his own record label Boominati Worldwide in partnership with Republic Records. To date, he has received “Producer of the Year” at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards four consecutive years in a row (he is tied with Kanye West for having the most BMI Producer of the Year awards) and “Producer of the Year” at the BET Hip Hop Awards twice. Continuing a long creative partnership with Drake, he produced Certified Lover Boy's “Knife Talk” [feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat], debuting in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021. 2022 saw him return to the top of the culture with his massively successful second full-length album, HEROES & VILLAINS. It bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums Chart, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with the biggest sales week of his career. Meanwhile, it yielded a string of smashes. “Creepin” [feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage] and “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” [feat. Future & Chris Brown] each landed in the Top 10 of the Hot 100. In 2023 Metro Boomin was named Producer of The Year by Variety Magazine and made the Time 100 NEXT list. It only paves the way for more from Metro.