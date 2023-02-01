Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'

Meron T and Sey G are back to kick start the new year with a brand new flavour. From their 2018 debut track 'Hunny', to their more recent A/B side project 'Everything' & 'Don't Let', these two have teamed up again - but this time embarking on a new sound entirely.

Taking roots in Amapiano and Deep House, this track sees the pair pushing their boundaries, and delivering us a scorcher for the dance floor. Influenced by the intensity of love, 'State of Mind' is a declaration of devotion, and an attempt to sonically replicate the trance-like nature of it all.

Meron T is a vocalist and singer-songwriter from South London. Her music takes roots in R&B, influenced by the varied cultures exposed to her through London birthplace and East African heritage. Meron lures her listeners with warm vocal layers and intricate melodies, gently riding many tempos and production styles.

In 2020 she saw success with her collaborative single 'Standing There' - off the debut album from 'The Silhouettes Project' - bringing in a new audience and seeing Meron reach her first Million streams. Following on from the success of her 2018 single 'Hunny', and more recently 'Can We' and 'Escape', Meron T released her debut project - Mirage EP - at the end of 2019.

Having started off 2022 with the release of her A/B side singles 'Everything' and 'Don't Let' with frequent collaborator Sey G, and more recent collaborations with East London producer Nikhil Beats on 'Face Your Demons', and with British-Ghanian producer Hagan on 'My Love', hype has grown around Meron T. The artist played her debut headline show in July, followed by a string of live performances across the summer, including her first solo international show this past September in Amsterdam.

Listen to the new single here: