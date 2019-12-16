Meredi to Release Debut Album STARDUST

On the 20th March 2020 composer and pianist Meredi will release her debut album, Stardust.

The Berlin-born artist studied music and composition in the German capital but always felt inspired by the world outside her academic life. Studying during the day and clubbing at night, Meredi is part of a generation creating art beyond categories or genres. A generation blessed with infinite possibilities to virtually travel through space and time.

Stardust capture this youthful sense of freedom, as well as a cosmopolitan grasp of different cultures. "Don't forget to look at the sky," says composer and pianist. In 11 unique piano melodies, Meredi explores feelings that range from wistful longing to shining optimist.

The album will be released via the new BMG imprint, Modern Recordings, a label for new classical, jazz and electronic music.





