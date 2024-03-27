Merce Lemon Shares New Single 'Will You Do Me A Kindness'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh-based artist Merce Lemon has shared her first original single of the year, “Will You Do Me A Kindness,” a song at once full of yearning and spite, tender yet smoldering and featuring both excellent songwriting and a skyward guitar solo.

It follows a recent single-split alongside Colin Miller (MJ Lenderman) of Bonnie Prince Billy covers and a whirlwind 18-months that has seen her tour with feeble little horse, Horse Jumper of Love, Squirrel Flower, Sluice, and more.

Merce explains the song is “a collage of moments, lines, and feelings I had gathered over the months. The title comes from a quote I heard in the youtube video of the crass Winnebago man and the rest kind of spilled out from there. It is a song close to my heart, the inescapable loneliness we feel as humans, the little things we notice when we are alone, the fear yet desire to give ourselves wholly to another.” Watch the Greg Freeman directed video.

After touring down to Austin earlier this month, Merce will be supporting a number of friends in the burgeoning East Coast scene she calls home, including Water From Your Eyes, Babehoven, and Greg Mendez. Tickets available HERE.

Tour Dates:

3/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket w/ Florry & Lily Seabird

4/12 - Athens, OH @ ACRN Lobsterfest

4/13 - Bloomington, IN @ WIUX Culture Shock

4/28 - Troy, NY @ No Fun w/ Greg Freeman & Blue Ranger

5/1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket w/ Water From Your Eyes

5/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe w/ Babehoven & Greg Mendez

Photo by Nathan Cephas