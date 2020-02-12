Members of The Immediate Family Offer Their Expertise with Appearances at the Recent NAMM Show

The Immediate Family, a rock band composed of longtime associates Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and Steve Postell (guitar and vocals), has incredible momentum at the start of 2020, with the recent announcement of a new doc about the band members in the works from Wrecking Crew director Denny Tedesco, as well as new music recorded for their upcoming next album. The band kept it going with a strong showing at the recent NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA (January 16-19, 2020), with a variety of panel and booth appearances showcasing their talent and expertise.

Danny Kortchmar served as a panelist at the "'Real' Songwriting Panel," where some of the most successful songwriters in the business shared their ideas on how to write songs that you mean, songs that move people, songs that say something and especially songs that live on. Kortchmar appeared alongside co-presenters Linda Perry, Troy Noka and Sam Hollander and moderator Steve Baltin. The session was part of the convention's TEC Tracks series.

Additionally, Kortchmar made appearances at the G&L Guitars booth, the Roland U.S. booth (for an on-camera interview) and the Rock Godz booth (where he was inducted into the Rock Godz Hall of Fame).

Steve Postell also appeared at the G&L Guitars booth with Kortchmar, and he performed at the Rock Cellar Magazine booth with bassist Mark Epstein (Johnny Winter, Joe Bonamassa) and drummer Craig Macintyre (Goo Goo Dolls, Josh Groban). He also played at the Cordial Cables booth with Freebo (Bonnie Raitt, Ringo) and Ramon Yslas (Chicago, J. Lo, Christina Aguilera), at the Journey Instruments booth, and at Asher Guitars, sitting in with Jackson Browne.

Leland Sklar was part of a two-part panel alongside Steve Lukather, Jim Keltner, Paul Quinn and moderator/host Dom Famularo, as part of Famularo's "The Sessions" series. The A-list artists shared words of wisdom, biz tips, success stories and real-life experiences with attendees. Sklar also performed at the Sennheiser booth alongside Judith Owen, and he presented at the TEC Awards.

Wachtel appeared in a separate taping of "The Sessions," sitting down one-on-one with Famularo to share stories and tips from his career.





