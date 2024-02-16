Melvin Crispell, III Releases New Single 'He's Never Failed Me Yet'

GRAMMY, Dove and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III has released a new single with “He's Never Failed Me Yet.”

Available on all digital music providers, Melvin performs a powerful ballad of celebration in this new arrangement of the CeCe Winans song “He's Never Failed Me Yet.” Delivering hope and encouragement, Melvin's luminous vocals shine praise on God's constancy, finding comfort in God who is always there, and a source of light and strength through trying or sad times.

Melvin's latest single “He's Never Failed Me Yet” is his first newly-recorded song from an upcoming new project, where he has been busy in the studio recording new music. Melvin recently attended the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, where his song “God Is” was nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Celebrating his second career nomination in that category, the single “God Is” (Radio Edit) is his latest single out on gospel radio now. Featured from his second full-length album No Failure, which was released last year, Melvin's rich voice delivers an inspiring country-tinged rendition of “God Is,” the beloved classic famously sung by the late gospel legend James Cleveland and written by Robert Fryson.

Melvin Crispell, III has continued to garner accolades as a breakout fresh-voiced talent and dynamic live performer since launching his solo career a few years ago, after winning Season 9 of BET's gospel competition “Sunday Best” in 2019. Captivating audiences with his versatile range in bridging modern and classic gospel, honoring his gospel roots and the influential figures who've inspired him, fans can catch Melvin live as he continues to perform in select cities across the country. For information on dates and cities, visit: https://www.melvincrispell.com/.

Melvin's live performance of “He's Never Failed Me Yet” is also featured on the Black History Honors special, which is airing on the Stellar TV Network. In celebration of Black History Month, the Black History Honors 2024 broadcast is currently running in national syndication throughout the month of February into early March (check local listings).

Check out “He's Never Failed Me Yet” and the “God Is” (Radio Edit), available now.