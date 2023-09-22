Melody Federer Shares New Album 'Chapters from the Fairy Tale'

Melody Federer shares her newest collection of songs, Chapters from the Fairy Tale. Federer’s music is at once enigmatic and candidly charming. Texas-born with a nomadic soul, she honed her craft in New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Nashville, Seattle, and back to Nashville where she continues to gain recognition as an up-and-coming talent in the world of Indie and Alt music.

A noted solo artist as well as an accomplished writer for various musicians, her style is genre-agnostic, and her stage presence is effortlessly versatile. She can capture a room with just her voice and guitar or with a full band, and she holds her own standing in as a guest with legends of the industry.

Federer has worked with a vast range of musicians, from major pop artists P!nk and Hilary Duff, to electroclash producers Plastik Funk and Gazzo. She’s written R&B tracks for Kelly Rowland, traditional folk-rock tunes for Jacob Whitesides, and crafted alongside titans of the jazz world like Michael Buble and the legendary Burt Bacharach.

Her talent has taken her around the globe to historic venues and buzzing clubs, having performed at the Musee D’ Orsay in Paris, Paris Fashion Week, The Royal Hall in London, New York City’s Harvard Club and Zinc Club, The Basement in Nashville, and The Morrocan Lounge and The Saban in Los Angeles. She’s played numerous other shows and festivals in major North American and European cities and a large portion of her past solo tracks have been, and are currently being featured on multiple SiriusXM channels as well as tastemaker radio stations like WXPN and KUCI.

Her penchant for wordplay and her emotional, memorable, and passionate toplines have put her in the songwriting room with the likes of GRAMMY Award Winners Emory Dobyn, Mike Pool, Daniel Tashian and GRAMMY Nominees Scott Chesak, Billy Mann, Chad Carlson, and Roget Chahayed.

Coming off recent successes with collaborators Plastik Funk, Telykast, and SAMATHA, Federer has been preparing new solo material as a follow-up to her 2017 debut album Where The Dogwoods Bloom. Throughout 2019, she released a number of singles including “The Song’s Gone Wrong,” “Someday,” “Midwest,” and “How’s Heaven Today?” for a series dubbed the #SinglesClub.

Her sophomore full-length album finds her evolving once again drawing sonic comparisons to artists like Jenny Lewis, Blonde Redhead, Sharon Van Etten, and Neko Case.