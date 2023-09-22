Melody Federer Shares New Album 'Chapters from the Fairy Tale'

Her sophomore full-length album finds her evolving once again drawing sonic comparisons to artists like Jenny Lewis, Blonde Redhead, Sharon Van Etten, and Neko Case.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party Photo 4 Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Melody Federer Shares New Album 'Chapters from the Fairy Tale'

Melody Federer shares her newest collection of songs, Chapters from the Fairy Tale. Federer’s music is at once enigmatic and candidly charming. Texas-born with a nomadic soul, she honed her craft in New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Nashville, Seattle, and back to Nashville where she continues to gain recognition as an up-and-coming talent in the world of Indie and Alt music. 

A noted solo artist as well as an accomplished writer for various musicians, her style is genre-agnostic, and her stage presence is effortlessly versatile. She can capture a room with just her voice and guitar or with a full band, and she holds her own standing in as a guest with legends of the industry. 

Federer has worked with a vast range of musicians, from major pop artists P!nk and Hilary Duff, to electroclash producers Plastik Funk and Gazzo. She’s written R&B tracks for Kelly Rowland, traditional folk-rock tunes for Jacob Whitesides, and crafted alongside titans of the jazz world like Michael Buble and the legendary Burt Bacharach. 

Her talent has taken her around the globe to historic venues and buzzing clubs, having performed at the Musee D’ Orsay in Paris, Paris Fashion Week, The Royal Hall in London, New York City’s Harvard Club and Zinc Club, The Basement in Nashville, and The Morrocan Lounge and The Saban in Los Angeles. She’s played numerous other shows and festivals in major North American and European cities and a large portion of her past solo tracks have been, and are currently being featured on multiple SiriusXM channels as well as tastemaker radio stations like WXPN and KUCI. 

Her penchant for wordplay and her emotional, memorable, and passionate toplines have put her in the songwriting room with the likes of GRAMMY Award Winners Emory Dobyn, Mike Pool, Daniel Tashian and GRAMMY Nominees Scott Chesak, Billy Mann, Chad Carlson, and Roget Chahayed. 

Coming off recent successes with collaborators Plastik Funk, Telykast, and SAMATHA, Federer has been preparing new solo material as a follow-up to her 2017 debut album Where The Dogwoods Bloom. Throughout 2019, she released a number of singles including “The Song’s Gone Wrong,” “Someday,” “Midwest,” and “How’s Heaven Today?” for a series dubbed the #SinglesClub. 

Her sophomore full-length album finds her evolving once again drawing sonic comparisons to artists like Jenny Lewis, Blonde Redhead, Sharon Van Etten, and Neko Case.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
MaddBayy Drops Dreamy New Single Cherry Trees Photo
MaddBayy Drops Dreamy New Single 'Cherry Trees'

Together, they blend different music genres, bringing together EDM, R&B, electro-pop, and a fusion of Bollywood and Hollywood vibes. While they make a name for themselves as a duo, they don't lose their individuality. Despite being complete opposites, they thrive on mixing their personalities to create their unique brand of 'MADDNESS.'

2
Melody Federer Shares New Album Chapters from the Fairy Tale Photo
Melody Federer Shares New Album 'Chapters from the Fairy Tale'

Federer has worked with a vast range of musicians, from major pop artists P!nk and Hilary Duff, to electroclash producers Plastik Funk and Gazzo. She’s written R&B tracks for Kelly Rowland, traditional folk-rock tunes for Jacob Whitesides, and crafted alongside titans of the jazz world like Michael Buble and the legendary Burt Bacharach. 

3
The Suicide Disease Release New Single Flood Photo
The Suicide Disease Release New Single 'Flood'

Long Island’s rock/metal band The Suicide Disease have released new single “Flood” via Zodhiac Records, produced by Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills and KJ Strock. (Machine Gun Kelly, Crown The Empire, Motionless in White, We Came as Romans)

4
Floor Space Share Explosive Single Self Destruct Photo
Floor Space Share Explosive Single 'Self Destruct'

Pop rock project Floor Space have released their new single, “Self Destruct” produced by John Naclerio (My Chemical Romance, Brand New). With a catchy bassline, captivating riffs and a melody that transports back to early 2000’s with a modern twist, frontman Charlie Bruno channels his anger and heartbreak that's led him to his breaking point.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This JanuaryMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' RemixOnly Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' Remix
SOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & MoreSOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & More
HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next WeekHERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN