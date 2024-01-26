Melissa Manchester Releases New Single 'Just Too Many People'

This highly anticipated track marks a new chapter in Manchester's illustrious career, offering a blend of her distinctive vocals and timeless songwriting.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Melissa Manchester Releases New Single 'Just Too Many People'

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and musical icon Melissa Manchester is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with her latest single and accompanying music video, "Just Too Many People," out today.  This highly anticipated track marks a new chapter in Manchester's illustrious career, offering a blend of her distinctive vocals and timeless songwriting.

"Just Too Many People" promises to be a musical journey that showcases Manchester's enduring talent and her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.  The single is a heartfelt exploration of the complexities of human relationships, delivered with Manchester's signature emotive performance.  The accompanying music video unfolds within the iconic streets of New York City, capturing the spirit of the song through camera angles and genuine moments featuring Melissa Manchester engaging individuals in the urban tapestry.

“‘Just Too Many People' (Manchester/Poncia) has taken on a much deeper, more nuanced meaning to me these days,” claims Manchester.  “In a world where we are all connected by social media and smartphones, disconnected isolation and rampant loneliness are a result of much of it. Hopefully my song shines a light on this, showing that human connection is the only enduring solution.”

In conjunction with the single release, Manchester is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of her newest album, titled RE:VIEW.  This album promises a curated collection of tracks that span her illustrious career, providing fans with a comprehensive retrospective and a fresh perspective on her timeless classics.

RE:VIEW features legendary guest artists such as Kenny Loggins, Dave Koz, and Dolly Parton, and revisits several of Manchester's Billboard charted hits. The album is a testament to Manchester's enduring impact on the music industry.  It has a carefully chosen selection of songs that have resonated with audiences over the years, showcasing the evolution of her artistry and the enduring relevance of her work.

“I started recording RE:VIEW before the pandemic.  Then, as everyone knows, the world shut down,” Manchester shares.  “I am delighted, at long last - and thanks to the Green Hill team - to be able to present this collection of songs.  I am endlessly grateful to my collaborators and songwriters.  I have been told over the decades how much many of these songs mean to my fans and followers … for that, alone, I am deeply humbled.”

To hear more of the inside stories behind the songs on RE:VIEW, and to ask questions of the artist herself, fans can tune in to see Melissa's TalkShopLive event on February 2nd, streaming at 4 PM PT / 5 PM MT / 6 PM CT / 7 PM ET.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike can look forward to immersing themselves in the rich melodies and poignant lyrics that have defined Manchester's career.  The album is set to be a celebration of her musical legacy, offering both longtime fans and new listeners an opportunity to experience the depth and breadth of her artistic prowess.

The GRAMMY winner, who is thrilled “to take my place on Green Hill, a Primary Wave owned label's shining roster alongside some of the world's (and my) most beloved artists, including my musical godmother Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Olivia Newton-John, Duke Ellington, Elvis Presley and Earth, Wind and Fire,” recently embarked on a new adventure, debuting as Mrs. Brice in the North American tour of Funny Girl.

Manchester - who has previous musical theater experience, including national tours of two Andrew Lloyd Webber shows, Song & Dance and Music Of The Night - sings such beloved selections as “If A Girl Isn't Pretty” and “Who Taught Her Everything She Knows?”  Her performances in Funny Girl add to the stunning collection of classics to which she's lent her luminous voice over five decades, including “Midnight Blue,” “Don't Cry Out Loud,” and “Come In From The Rain.”

About Melissa Manchester: 

In 1980, Melissa Manchester became the first recording artist in the history of the Academy Awards to have two nominated movie themes in a single year - “Through the Eyes of Love” from Ice Castles and “I'll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise - and to perform them both on the Oscar telecast. 

Manchester created the role of Maddy, the title character's mother, on the NBC hit TV series Blossom.  She was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Don't Cry Out Loud” in 1980 and she won the GRAMMY Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”

Manchester celebrated her tenure as Artist In Residence at Citrus College with the release of her 21st album, The Fellas, a tribute to the iconic male singers who set the platinum standard for pop music.  In 2021, Mancester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation's Hall of Fame and she had the pleasure of saluting her longtime colleague, Bette Midler, on The Kennedy Center Honors awards telecast.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
VCHA Release Highly Anticipated Debut Single Photo
VCHA Release Highly Anticipated Debut Single

Announced earlier this month, the group is scheduled to take the stage as the opening act for K-Pop superstars TWICE as a part of the group's final ‘READY TO BE' ONCE MORE concerts at Foro Sol in Mexico City on February 2nd and 3rd, Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on February 6th and 7th, and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on March 16th.

2
Jay Putty Releases Uplifting Folk/Pop Anthem On My Way Photo
Jay Putty Releases Uplifting Folk/Pop Anthem 'On My Way'

Jay Putty returns with 'On My Way,' an uplifting folk-pop anthem that explores life's twists and turns and the resilience found in adversity.

3
Bowen Yang & Christian Lee Hutson Join 37th Annual Tibet House Concert Photo
Bowen Yang & Christian Lee Hutson Join 37th Annual Tibet House Concert

Previously announced performers include: Laurie Anderson, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers, Maya Hawke, Gogol Bordello, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, Scorchio Quartet and more to be announced. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman will serve as the evening's honorary chairs.

4
Blue Lab Beats Announces New Album Blue Eclipse Photo
Blue Lab Beats Announces New Album 'Blue Eclipse'

Blue Eclipse heralds an exciting new era for Blue Lab Beats and the 12 songs reveal the depth and breadth of producer NK-OK, and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM's musical ambition. Featured guests include Mercury Prize nominated Kojey Radical alongside Daley on “Take Time,” IDK and Jay Prince on “Say Wow,” and Poppy Daniels on the title track.

More Hot Stories For You

Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release SingleMontréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & MoreSo What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & More
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in MarchCat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in March
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in MarchPianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL