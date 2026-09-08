Mel Denisse to Release New Single HUNTED

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Nashville-based artist and producer Mel Denisse has released a new single titled 'Hunted.' The track is described as a driving alt-pop/rock song that draws from dark romance themes that blur fear and obsession, with a sound that is dark, nocturnal, and atmospheric.

Mel Denisse shared, 'It's a bit of a psychological game, blending obsession, fear, and desire towards someone or something that you are fighting one day, embracing the next. Things aren't always black and white and this track explores a lot of those emotions.'

Denisse leans into duality, blending left-field pop with jagged alt-rock. With delicate vocals threaded through dissonant, distorted production, Denisse is drawn to the clash with her newest genre-defiant single, 'hunted.'

https://open.spotify.com/track/3TLiDX25o2mMd3JlRTGm0z'si=e32d2e2bae824153

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