 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Mel Denisse to Release New Single HUNTED

The track follows acclaim from BBC Radio 1, Ones To Watch, LADYGUNN and Spotify's All New Rock playlist.

By:
Mel Denisse to Release New Single HUNTED

Nashville-based artist and producer Mel Denisse has released a new single titled 'Hunted.' The track is described as a driving alt-pop/rock song that draws from dark romance themes that blur fear and obsession, with a sound that is dark, nocturnal, and atmospheric.

Mel Denisse shared, 'It's a bit of a psychological game, blending obsession, fear, and desire towards someone or something that you are fighting one day, embracing the next. Things aren't always black and white and this track explores a lot of those emotions.'

Denisse leans into duality, blending left-field pop with jagged alt-rock. With delicate vocals threaded through dissonant, distorted production, Denisse is drawn to the clash with her newest genre-defiant single, 'hunted.'

https://open.spotify.com/track/3TLiDX25o2mMd3JlRTGm0z'si=e32d2e2bae824153

Recent Articles
TEN Announces First Solo U.S. Tour, Kicking Off in October
TEN Announces First Solo U.S. Tour, Kicking Off in October
8/25/2026
THE WAR AND TREATY to Release COUNTRY BAPTISM EP on September 4
THE WAR AND TREATY to Release COUNTRY BAPTISM EP on September 4
8/26/2026
Paris Jackson Releases Two New Songs THE BREEZE and JUST YOU AND ME
Paris Jackson Releases Two New Songs THE BREEZE and JUST YOU AND ME
8/30/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts