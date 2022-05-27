Meikhel Philogene Releases New EP 'Who Is M.E.I.'

Meikhel Philogene releases his debut EP, "Who Is M.E.I." The music executive and artist manager, now adds musician and producer to his resume. The three-track EP features various sounds in an attempt to get to know Meikhel.

"Who Is M.E.I." is a series of instrumentals. The EP starts off with a Boom Bap Hip-Hop beat with modern, novel sounds. The next song, "mysElf," takes the listener on an uptempo, piano-fueled journey. Meikhel then ends the EP with a song that features Spanish guitar and Gospel organ chords. "I really wanted 'I' to close out the EP with my ethnic background and church upbringing," Meikhel Philogene stated.

"Who Is M.E.I." was entirely produced and executively produced by Meikhel. He plans to release more music throughout the year. Meikhel Philogene also plans to have music videos, and plans to collaborate with more artists and producers to build up his discography. For now, press play on Meikhel's "Who Is M.E.I." and discover who is he.

Stream here: https://open.spotify.com/album/42sKeX9cRT3dH8BO7uB11Z

Follow here: https://www.instagram.com/meikhe1/