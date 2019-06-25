Meghan TrainorÂ To Headline YouTube Onstage Live At VidCon

YouTube and VidCon will again partner to produce YouTube OnStage, a live entertainment showcase in its third year, presented by Twizzlers Twists to kick off the 10th Annual VidCon US. Taking place at the Anaheim Arena on Thursday, July 11th starting at 6:30pm,YouTube OnStage will feature some of the biggest creators, artists, and trends found on YouTube. This high energy event will be a celebration of the entire YouTube community, bringing fans up-close and personal with their favorite YouTube celebrities and stars.

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor will headline the event. Trainor recently passed 10M subscribers on her YouTube channel and has over 5.7 billion lifetime channel views with half a dozen videos with over 500M views. Meghan will be performing many of her chart topping hits.

In addition to Trainor, several notable YouTube creators are scheduled to perform, including:

A performance from comedy duo, Rhett & Link, of "Good Mythical Morning" fame

An epic production from music producer, Kurt Hugo Schneider, featuring an all-star YouTube cast including Sam Tsui

A mega mashup from DJ Earworm remixing the biggest viral hits and music videos from the past year

An amazing dance production from choreographer Kyle Hanagami with music performed by Leroy Sanchez

The vocal stylings of R&B boy band and RCA artist, Next Town Down

A gravity defying performance from America's Got Talent finalist, Sofie Dossi

Twizzlers brand, which is a first-year sponsor, will have various activations throughout VidCon with plenty Twizzlers for attendees & creators to chew onwhile roaming the floors and stages.

YouTube is the title sponsor of VidCon US.





