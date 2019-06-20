Megan Thee Stallion Inducted Into XXL's 2019 Freshman Class

Today, Megan Thee Stallion is inducted into the coveted XXL Freshman Class. Following the success of her Billboard Hot 100 single, "Big Ole Freak," and latest project Fever (1501 Certified/300 Entertainment), Megan landed the cover of XXL's Freshman issue, on stands July 16th. Thee Stallion's freestyle and Freshman profile goes live Tues., July 9. She will also be playing the XXL Freshman show at New York City's PlayStation Theater on Mon., July 22 and the Los Angeles show on Thurs., July 25at The Novo.

Well on her way to becoming an inspiring household name, the rap sensation just graced the cover ofFader's Summer Music Issue, is nominated for BET's Best Female Hip Hop Act award, and is about to embark on the Legendary Nights tour with Meek Mill and Future. Megan's fiery rap game and rhyme schemes also just led her to become Apple Music's latest Up Next Artist. On the heels of this title comes her Apple Music Up Next short film, available on June 25 (Watch the trailer here).

Megan Thee Stallion is unstoppable. With acclaim from massive tastemakers and a growing fanbase of Hotties, things are heating up, and she is just getting started.





