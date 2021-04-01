Megan Joy, Quinn Allman & Kagan Breitenbach Launch 'Bloody Cabaret'

Bloody Cabaret, an original music and video project created by Kagan Breitenbach, Megan Joy (VadaWave) and Quinn Allman (ex-The Used), has officially released their debut album. The project explores themes of love, death, heartbreak and the macabre while blending folk, classical and rock musical styles. Driven by powerful emotional vocal performances and underscored by virtuoso classical orchestral and chamber musicians, this unique project is brought to live with a full live album performance, available to watch today on YouTube.

"This project started with a shared love of Horror and expressing heartbreak. It was originally created as a live concert experience but found itself transforming into a recorded album as the world fell apart and shut down. These songs are our deepest expressions of death and life through loss and love," share the trio on this beautiful and creative debut release. "We hope to invoke raw emotion in people, perhaps leading to a release and healing in a tender heart and soul. May we all overcome our sorrows through shared emotional expression, understanding and love."

Kagan, a classically trained composer and orchestrator, has had music premiere at some of the most prestigious film festivals in the world including Sundance and South by Southwest. His music has been performed by professional orchestras in both North America and Europe, and his concert pieces have been showcased at many Universities across the United States. While Kagan's primary contributions to Bloody Cabaret are composition and orchestration, he is also debuting his skills as a pianist, vocalist, and songwriter.

Megan is a renowned singer whose vocal talent was catapulted into the international spotlight in 2009 when she became a finalist on American Idol. She has performed extensively on television as well as to large live audiences across the United States. In her recording career, she has created two solo albums and an EP with her band VadaWave, while also garnering a platinum certified single in Australia. After firmly establishing herself as a veteran vocalist, Megan has been honing her skills as a songwriter. Bloody Cabaret will be the premiere of many of Megan's most intensely personal songs that showcase her as both a vocalist and songwriter.

Quinn is a guitarist, producer, songwriter, and co-founder of the band The Used. During his time in The Used, Quinn was a primary songwriter on eight studio albums, performed his music across the world, and his recordings were heard by millions of people. Since then, he has continued to refine his skills as a music producer on projects like Megan Joy's solo albums, VadaWave, and RATS. In addition to working as a musician, Quinn has also been developing his skills as a filmmaker and graphic artist. Bloody Cabaret shows the breadth of Quinn's skills as a guitarist, filmmaker, and visual artist.

In addition to this powerful trio, Bloody Cabaret features a diverse group of virtuoso musicians, the driving force of which is powered by string quartet performed by John Shin on Violin 1, Jesse Massey on Violin 2, Sunny Johnson on Viola, and Lauren Posey on Cello. The quartet is occasionally supplemented by a full string orchestra performed by the Moscow Bow Tie Orchestra conducted by Vladimir Podgoretsky. The recordings also feature trumpet performed by Grammy nominated Matt Appleton, lap steel guitar performed by multi-instrumentalist Aaron Child, and additional vocals by the project's music mixer Joel Pack. In total, Bloody Cabaret features nearly 60 different musicians and was recorded in several locations across the world.

Fans of Bloody Cabaret can help support by pre-ordering physical media from the store or purchasing custom merch on Red Bubble.

