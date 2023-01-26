Megan Brickwood Shares 'Trinity River Blues' From Upcoming EP 'Fifth Mile'

The rising musician, singer, and songstress Megan Brickwood is excited to announce that her upcoming EP Fifth Mile will be released on February 24, 2023. To mark the occasion, the artist has shared the first single from the EP "Trinity River Blues."

"'Trinity River Blues' is the first song I wrote in an open tuning," Brickwood explains. "I became interested in open tunings studying Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake. This DADGAD tuning was the first I tried, and it completely caught my imagination. The idea for writing a song called 'Trinity River Blues' popped into my head one day while I wandered around by the Trinity River, feeling lonely and melancholy.

Some weeks later when I was back in Los Angeles, working out of my little home studio, I started writing this DADGAD song that I initially conceived of as 'Colors in the Stream.' After I'd written the whole thing, I looked over the lyrics and realized that the song I'd written was 'Trinity River Blues.'"

"The creation of the videos was an adventure," Brickwood exclaims. "I met Hannah, the co-creator and director for the 'Trinity River Blues' video through mutual friends in Redding, CA and we spent a lot of time scouting locations in the areas I'd spent exploring in my youth. 'Trinity River Blues' was filmed in McCloud, downtown Weaverville, and at Lewiston Lake. Since both of those songs draw heavily on my experiences in this part of the world, I wanted the videos to reflect that."

Born and raised in rural Northern California, Megan Brickwood's artistic journey has taken her across the West Coast, from Shasta County to Los Angeles to the Seattle area in search of new sounds and musical ventures. Her debut EP, Where the Wind Lays Heavy, was recorded at Death Star Studios in Koreatown in Los Angeles and released in 2020.

In 2021, she travelled to Bear Creek Studio in Woodinville, Washington, to connect with producer Ryan Hadlock and record four tracks that would become her second EP, Fifth Mile, working alongside an incredible team of local musicians to bring the songs to life with a full spectrum of acoustic and electric sounds. In the autumn of 2022, she returned to Bear Creek with the same team to record five additional songs which will eventually be released with her first full-length album.

A nuanced blend of influences from American roots and folk music, blues, and rock distinguishes Megan Brickwood's musical style. Brickwood is Influenced by lyricists like Joni Mitchell and Aimee Mann. Her songs examine the depths of the human condition, searching for truth and beauty while paying homage to her rural northern roots and tales of the road less traveled.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit:Taylor McCutchan