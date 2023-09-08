Meet Me @ the Altar Share New Single 'Strangers'

Critically acclaimed rock trio Meet Me @ The Altar have shared new single “Strangers.” The energetic track arrives alongside an official video, which is streaming now on the Fueled By Ramen official YouTube channel. The track will appear on the deluxe version of the band’s acclaimed album Past // Present // Future, slated for arrival on September 29. Past // Present // Future Deluxe is available for preorder now via Fueled By Ramen.

Frontwoman Edith Victoria expanded on the track, “‘Strangers’ wrestles with self-consciousness. It’s about experiencing the nagging self-doubt that fuels imposter syndrome or accuses you of not being strong enough to endure what life has a tendency to throw at you. The song explores the sensation that you're missing out on being your true self and reaching your full potential because you can't shake the thought that you're not good enough. Sometimes I catch myself questioning how much further along I might be toward my goals if it weren't for anxiety and self-sabotage.”

“Strangers” follows previous deluxe single “Give It Up,” in addition to their long-awaited cover of “Take Me Away” from the iconic 2000s movie, Freaky Friday. The tracks arrived to praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Consequence, Uproxx, Alternative Press, and more.

Meet Me @ The Altar are currently on the road supporting 5 Seconds of Summer on their North American arena tour. The 19-city trek kicked off in August, and will wrap on September 14 at Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum. In October, the band will embark on a headline tour of the UK and Europe. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

In March, the group unveiled their highly-anticipated debut album Past // Present // Future, which amassed massive critical praise upon release and has been named one of the “Best Albums of 2023 So Far” by Billboard and Alternative Press. NPR lauded the record’s “…punchy rhythm section and a momentum that reaches out a hand to yank potential friends into the fun” and noted, “[Edith Victoria] … soars through powerful hook after hook with seeming ease.”

“Meet Me @ The Altar shine as voices of their generation,” hailed UPROXX, while SPIN praised the album’s “…memorable lyrics and infectious jams.” Them commended the “earworm-filled LP,” Consequence applauded its “…high-energy percussion, undeniably fun guitar hooks … [and] vibrant vocal abilities,” and Alternative Press celebrated the debut’s “unending optimism.”

Calling upon iconic producer John Fields (Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato), the album sheds any notion of sonic limitations and was heralded by singles “Say It (To My Face)” (which also soundtracked a national ad campaign for Taco Bell), “Kool,” and “TMI.”

The group made their late-night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, playing a walloping rendition of “Say It (To My Face),” and followed up with a dynamic performance of “Kool” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, marking their daytime performance debut. Meet Me @ The Altar recently discussed the album at length with the Zach Sang Show.

Meet Me @ The Altar wrapped their second North American headline tour in support of Past // Present // Future earlier this summer. The run saw them perform to sold-out crowds across the US and make appearances at numerous festivals and Pride events. Meet Me @ The Altar has previously supported MUNA, Green Day, jxdn, KennyHoopla, and more on tour, and performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, and When We Were Young.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Supporting 5 Seconds of Summer

September 9, 2023 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

September 10, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 13, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 14, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

October 1, 2023 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go *

*Festival appearance

Photo credit: LA Rodgers