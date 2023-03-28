Meet Me @ the Altar Announce 'The Pink Couch Tour' Summer 2023 Headline Dates

Critically acclaimed rock trio Meet Me @ The Altar have announced "The Pink Couch Tour," a new run of headline tour dates kicking off May 23 in Richmond, VA and wrapping June 21 in Columbus, OH. Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac will provide support.

The band is also slated to perform at this year's Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, AL and the inaugural Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ, plus several PRIDE events, including LA's OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival alongside Carly Rae Jepson, Grace Jones, and more (tour itinerary below).

Presale tickets for "The Pink Couch Tour" will be available beginning Wednesday, March 29th at 12pm ET, with general onsale beginning Friday, March 31st at 12pm ET. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit here.

Earlier this month, the group unveiled their highly-anticipated debut album Past // Present // Future, which amassed massive critical praise upon release. NPR lauded the record's "...punchy rhythm section and a momentum that reaches out a hand to yank potential friends into the fun" and noted, "[Edith Victoria] ... soars through powerful hook after hook with seeming ease."

"Meet Me @ The Altar shine as voices of their generation," hailed UPROXX, while SPIN praised the album's "...memorable lyrics and infectious jams." Them commended the "earworm-filled LP," Consequence applauded its "...high-energy percussion, undeniably fun guitar hooks ... [and] vibrant vocal abilities," and Alternative Press celebrated the debut's "unending optimism."

Calling upon iconic producer John Fields (Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato), the 11-track album sheds any notion of sonic limitations. The band explains of the record: "The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go. This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences." Past // Present // Future is available now via Fueled By Ramen.

In January, Meet Me @ The Altar announced Past // Present // Future on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the band also made their late-night television performance debut playing a walloping rendition of their single "Say It (To My Face)."

In addition to soundtracking a national ad campaign for Taco Bell, the track received widespread critical praise, with Stereogum hailing it as a "banger" and celebrating its "...soaring, shout-along choruses and chunky guitar." NYLON praised the group's "spirited pop-punk," while Them raved, "'Say It To My Face' ... brings all the angst and riffs without sacrificing earworm melodies." Meanwhile, Alternative Press crowned the single a "pop-punk power statement."

The record arrived alongside a vulnerable music video for focus track "TMI," which is streaming now on the official Fueled By Ramen YouTube channel. Last month, the band unveiled the album's second single "Kool," which Billboard hailed as "...brash and confident - the sound of a pop-rock trio growing into the stature of its fat riffs and cymbal rides." UPROXX proclaimed, "...every second is nothing short of fun."

The group followed up the release with a dynamic performance of "Kool" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, marking their daytime performance debut. Leading up to release, Past // Present // Future was named one of 2023's most anticipated releases by NYLON, UPROXX, Consequence, Them, Essence, and more.

Meet Me @ The Altar is currently on the road for their "Past // Present // Future Tour" with support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade. The trio has already delivered sold-out performances at venues including New York City's Gramercy Theatre, Los Angeles's The Echo, and more. The trek will wrap on April 4 in Orlando, FL (remaining dates below). Meet Me @ The Altar has previously supported MUNA, Green Day, Jxdn, KennyHoopla, and more on tour, and delivered unforgettable performances at festivals including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, and When We Were Young.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR 2023 TOUR DATES

March 28, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)+

March 30, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East+

April 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - SOLD OUT+

April 03, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum+

April 04, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey+

May 19, 2023 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Fest*

May 23, 2023 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall^

May 24, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar^

May 26, 2023 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center^

May 27, 2023 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Fest^

May 29, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room^

May 31, 2023 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's^

June 1, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures^

June 3, 2023 - Addison, TX - Taste Addison*

June 4, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival*

June 6, 2023 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole^

June 8, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace^

June 9, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box^

June 10, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City^

June 12, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar^

June 13, 2023 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room^

June 14, 2023 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's^

June 16, 2023 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Hall^

June 17, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Pride*

June 19, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - XRay Arcade^

June 20, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi^

June 21, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups^

+ With support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade

* Festival appearance

^ With support from Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac - On sale Friday, March 31 @ 12pm ET