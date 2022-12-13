Meechy Darko Shares New Single 'Sliders' Feat. Flatbush Zombies & Col3trane

Meechy Darko shares "Sliders", a new single featuring Flatbush Zombies and Col3trane, produced by Powers Pleasant, JULiA LEWiS and Callan. The breezy track is his first since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, Gothic Luxury, out now via Loma Vista Recordings.

On the new single, he explains "Wanted to release a fun song with my brothers before the year was done... Since you think all my music is scary, how's this for a change?" Meech is currently on tour in Europe supporting Joey Bada$$.

Last month, Meech appeared on HEALTH's remix of Korn's "Worst Is On Its Way" alongside Danny Brown, and shared SOMEWHAT THERAPEUTIC, an intimate and raw interview where he opens up for the first time about his relationship with his late father, and the impact his killing had in 2020 at the hands of Miami PD.

Meech discusses how he processes grief, the burden he feels when sharing it with others, and his hesitancy to convey it through his music. Watch the interview below.

Additionally, the tour comes on the heels of a new music video for "BLK Magic", taken from his critically acclaimed debut album, Gothic Luxury, out now via Loma Vista Recordings, and the news that Meechy will be joining friend and frequent collaborator Joey Bada$$ on his EU & UK tour that kicks off on November 25th.

TOUR DATES

12/13 - London, UK @ Roundhouse*

12/14 - London UK @ Koko*

12/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall*

12/16 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy 1*

12/19 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol*

12/20 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow*

12/21 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Helix*

*supporting Joey Bada$$