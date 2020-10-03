Medved Gilroy Releaess 'Pieces' EP

The EP is available from all major online streaming platforms from October 2nd and can be pre-ordered for hard copy.

What happens when you put singer Brian Gilligan with Ultitunes James Darcy; A critically acclaimed collaborative duo known as Medved Gilroy. Medved Gilroy, put together in July 2019, is the brainchild of Brian and James. After spending some time on the road, Covid-19 brought Gilligan back home to Dublin, where, it became clear that the songs he had written over the course of the year, were ready to be released into the world. This EP is an eclectic mix of soul, ballad, blues, contemporary and country. It presents a song-writing style like no other. The blend of Darcy's exceptional multi-instrumental musicianship along with Gilligan's soulful vocals creates magic. Songs that expose a personal side of Gilligan that, until now, he was afraid to share; a stand alone for his Mam, a homage to his deceased brother, a finding of real love, a relationship struggle and a journey that he should never have taken.

The EP's single release "Watch Me (Maureen's song)" is a song written for Brian's Mother. Written from her point of view, it makes a statement that she will not let the physical and mental deteriorations of Dementia get the better of her.

The EP is available from all major online streaming platforms from October 2nd and can be pre-ordered for hard copy from Gilligan.brianjames@gmail.com

