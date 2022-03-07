Me & My Toothbrush Releases First Single of 2022 'Watcha Want'

Renowned for his funk-driven, disco-infused productions, enigmatic Swiss producer Me & My Toothbrush returns to the release front with his first single of 2022, 'Watcha Want' on Enormous Tunes.

Setting the tone with soulful vocals, Me & My Toothbrush's latest offering seamlessly combines elements of disco, house and R&B in one captivating cut. Brimming with crisp percussion, funky guitar licks and uplifting synths, this hybrid number exudes positive energy throughout its duration and adds another dancefloor pleaser to his outstanding back catalogue.

Swiss musical mastermind Christian Beat Hirt has been a constant force in the music industry since the 90s. A globally renowned producer and label owner, he launched his Me & My Toothbrush alias in 2013. Dedicating this project to disco and new funk, he fused together organic guitar sounds with analog synths, resulting in a fresh & clean musical blend (giving listeners that real toothbrush feel!) Achieving several Beatport No. 1 tracks, including 'Get Down, JB!', 'Hands Off', 'Push The Tempo', 'Be Alright' and 'Funking Around', some of his addictive cuts are approaching the 10 million stream mark and have made their way into influential playlists and sets around the globe.

A musician in the truest sense of the word, Christian boasts over two thousand published compositions, including his GRAMMY-nominated remix with EDX for Charlie Puth's 'How Long' in 2019. Co-producing with the likes of Nora En Pure, EDX and many more, Chris has also been involved in over 500 official remixes for the likes of Camilla Cabello, Tiësto, Tove Lo, Beyoncé, Charlie XCX, David Guetta, to name a few. Mixing and mastering some of the biggest artists in pop and dance music, he has played an essential role in the development of dance culture, and continues to contribute to the scene with his own productions, his Enormous Tunes imprint, and its prolific sub-labels.

Listen to the new single here: