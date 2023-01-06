Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mckenna Grace Releases New Single 'Ugly Crier'

Jan. 06, 2023  

Emmy nominated singer, songwriter and actress Mckenna Grace releases her new track and visualizer for "Ugly Crier" today via Photo Finish Records.

Showcasing her undeniable song writing skills, Mckenna's growing musical fan base eagerly awaited the tracks arrival after her recent teasing of the audio on Tik Tok, a platform where the rising stars has over 63M views and more than 3M followers.

"Ugly Crier" follows directly on the heels of the multi-million streaming "Self Dysmorphia", which was performed Live on The Today Show. "Ugly Crier" is also the first single to be featured on Mckenna's debut EP which is due out early Spring 2023.

With the release of "Ugly Crier's comes a playful and visually stunning music video directed by Grace and Gus Black.

Of the track, Mckenna states,"I wrote this song after I went to this Hollywood party with a bunch of celebrities and felt completely out of place. I didn't know it was more of a black tie type of party and I showed up in my Taylor Swift cardigan with a bright lime green slimer purse. It was humiliating. All of these older, cool girls that I look up to were laughing and running around together and I was literally in the corner hiding out and feeling like a clown. That feeling of mediocracy and not being able to quiet that constant voice in my head that repeats my worst insecurities and feelings over and over and over. I know I'm always an advocate of saying that you should be who you are and love yourself, but it's easier said than done and some days it's just really hard!"

ABOUT MCKENNA GRACE

2022 is proving to be another remarkable year for the Texas-born Mckenna, with her musical debut EP due out in Spring 2023-and her forthcoming acting work including starring alongside Kid Cudi in Disney's Crater, continuing her Emmy-nominated role as Esther Keyes in The Handmaid's Tale and starring alongside Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks in Peacock's true crime mini-series A Friend Of The Family. In 2023, Mckenna will also reprise her lead role as Phoebe in the upcoming Ghostbuster Afterlife sequel.

ABOUT PHOTO FINISH RECORDS

Photo Finish Records is an independent record label boasting a diverse artist roster including alternative rock, indie pop and hip hop. The label was created and founded by Matt Galle and in 2021 celebrated its fifteenth year of success. As the label grew and developed, Matt brought in his business partner Mike Marquis to co-run the label with him.

PFR is known for developing and breaking an eclectic roster of artists such as 3OH!3, SHAED, Marian Hill, MisterWives, ROZES, The Mowgli's, and new signings The Maine, 93FEETOFSMOKE, Elliot Lee, AVIV, and joan. SHAED's track "Trampoline" is triple platinum in the US with over 2 billion streams worldwide, 3OH!3's debut album "Want" is certified Gold with 3 platinum singles and over 15 million singles sold which includes collaborations with Katy Perry, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, Lil' Jon and Ke$ha.

Matt Galle and Mike Marquis are well known and respected leaders in the music industry having both been recognized in Billboard's 40 under 40 and three years (2020, 2021, 2022) in a row on Billboard's Indie Power Players list.

Watch the new visualizer here:



