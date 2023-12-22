McKowski Releases Christmas Album 'Winter Guitar Hymnals From The Boneyard'

McKowski - the solo alias of Mark McCausland (The Lost Brothers / The Basement) - releases a surprise record for the festive season: ‘Winter Guitar Hymnals From The Boneyard'. The album is available now on all services, just in time for Christmas.

The album features an AA-side single, comprising an original composition called “Laura's Theme”, plus “Christmas Medley”, an atmospheric instrumental that borrows from Mendelssohn and other traditional pieces.

Melodic, melancholic, and dusted with a pinch of Christmas magic, McKowski continues his exploration of ‘the Boneyard' with his ‘Winter Guitar Hymnals From The Boneyard' release.

Hallmarked with a hushed, hymnal aura intended for those long winter nights, the Irish artist delivers nine pared-back instrumentals centred primarily around a six string acoustic, sparsely embellished with string sections and vocal harmonies.

Amongst its tracklist, listeners will find spacious renditions of traditional hymns (“Auld Lang Syne”, “Away In A Manger”, “Silent Night”, “Joy To The World”), McKowski originals worked in a festive style (“Bells of the Pygmy Pony”), an uplifting “Christmas Medley” that draws on the works of Mendelssohn and classical contemporaries, and even a Country & Western version of “White Christmas”.

‘Winter Guitar Hymnals…' also features one brand new composition, “Laura's Theme”, made available for the first time here. The album is dedicated to ‘Blind Joe Death' AKA the late American fingerstyle guitarist and composer John Fahey, whose “Red Pony” is also covered here.

Taking us inside his latest creation, McKowski says:

“As winter takes hold and darkness falls, a candle light is glowing from the shack on Boneyard Hill. Inside, McKowski is playing a collection of guitar hymnals to warm the soul. Recorded in a single night, these songs are a homage to Blind Joe Death, and a stripped back ode to winter.

Along with solo renditions of Christmas classics, there's a brand new composition, “Laura's Theme”, a piece that was written for an upcoming movie score. This is an early live version of the song, with accompaniment from Laura McFadden on cello, who also lends her name to the title of the track… So sit back, put another log on the fire, and let McKowski's Winter Guitar Hymnals from the Boneyard keep you sheltered from the cold dark nights ahead. ”

All tracks were played and recorded by McKowski at Boneyard Studios, except “Laura's Theme”, “Return Of Pygmy Pony”, and “Red Pony”, which were recorded in the BBC's Foyle Studio. Mixed by St Francis Hotel who creates a pin-drop atmosphere throughout, the record was mastered by Stephen Ceresia. Additional cello sections were added by Laura McFadden.

McKOWSKI is the alter ego of Mark McCausland, one half of the critically acclaimed Irish duo The Lost Brothers, and previously of the Deltasonic band The Basement. Returning to his old label with an innovative new project, his latest solo venture invites listeners into a haunting universe of sounds known only as ‘The Boneyard'. Dappled with light and shade, eeriness and hopefulness, the familiar and not-so; McKowski proves himself a master of instrumental storytelling.



McKowski's debut album ‘Notes From The Boneyard' is out now on Deltasonic Records (The Coral, The Zutons). It is available on limited ‘Pumpkin Orange' vinyl, cassette, and to stream in full here. McKowski's seasonal follow up record ‘Winter Guitar Hymnals From The Boneyard' is available on Bandcamp, Spotify and all streaming services from 22 December 2023.

Listen to the new album here: