McKinley Dixon Unveils New Single 'Tyler, Forever'

The single was released alongside an accompanying music video.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Chicago-by-way-of-Richmond rapper McKinley Dixon releases new single "Tyler, Forever" via City Slang alongside an accompanying music video.

Symphonic horns and gritty vocals seamlessly blend in "Tyler, Forever" to create a track that is as catchy as it is emotional. The song's infectious chorus transitions midway to a more somber sound with McKinley's hard-hitting bars as the focal point. "The pain still lingers," he repeats against a jazz instrumental, painting a beautiful picture of his late friend Tyler.

"'Tyler, Forever' is a track that is a celebration of the life of one of my close friends, and for all those we lost too soon," McKinley explains. "A triumphant return for the memories we have of people we love. As the song progresses, it becomes a reflective track for myself, as I dive into the reasons behind why I talk about such complex feelings in this song. By the end, you have a scattered collection of thoughts, where the lyrics mimic the rushing pace of the instrumental."

In the music video, McKinley returns to New York, one of the many cities he's lived in and the place where he forged his friendship with Tyler. A montage shows McKinley riding the 3 train and visiting his grandparents in the Bronx, while the burgeoning wordsmith pays tribute to the friends and family that truly define home.

At the end of 2022, McKinley released "Sun, I Rise," a virtuosic display of lyricism joined by the melodies of fellow Richmond-based vocalist Angélica Garcia. LISTEN & WATCH "Sun, I Rise" HERE.

The Line of Best Fit called the song "full of reflection, prayer, and promise - a moment of clarity amid a sea of violence, temptation, and noise" and The Guardian recently named McKinley Dixon one of "2023's most promising musical newcomers," predicting "his gorgeous 2023 full-length looks set to put him on the map."

In addition to a traditional music video for the single, McKinley also released an alternative video for "Sun, I Rise" in a stripped-down format he dubbed The Kitchen Table Sessions. Recorded in his hometown of Richmond, VA, these sessions capture a raw and immediate energy and showcase his maestro performance style. The video series will present alternative versions of notable singles from McKinley's upcoming album.

The set for the sessions is inspired by artist Carrie Mae Weems' seminal photography work known as the Kitchen Table Series-a collection known for exploring the self in collective experiences at a kitchen table and is also a landmark in Black representation in American fine art.

"Blur[ring] the lines between the personal and the political," (FADER) McKinley calls the late Toni Morrison the greatest rapper of all time; and the way he tackles topics like survival, violence, and religion within the expansive landscape of the Black experience, evokes her novels.

This Spring, McKinley will hit the road with Tank And The Bangas. He'll open for the GRAMMY-nominated group on select tour dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10AM local time HERE. See full routing below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tank & The Bangas Supporting Dates:

3/9 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

3/11 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

3/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

3/13 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

3/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

3/19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

3/22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

3/25 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's

3/26 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

3/28 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

3/29 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

4/1 - Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow

4/2 - Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge



Full of Hell and Primitive Man Announce Suffocating Hallucination Photo
Full of Hell and Primitive Man Announce 'Suffocating Hallucination'
Produced by Andrew Nelson (Harms Way, Weekend Nachos, LURK), Suffocating Hallucination unites them in a blisteringly blissful sonic celebration of disillusionment and chaos. Issued by Closed Casket Activities, the record arrives just ahead of a US tour with The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy (dates listed).
Spadei to Release New Single Shine a Light Photo
Spadei to Release New Single 'Shine a Light'
Spadei, the supergroup consisting of Wally Ingram, Tom Freund, and Stevie Blacke, is back with their newest single “Shine a Light” due out January 24th. It is the second release from their upcoming album Left Right Here with Six Degrees Records. 
Collapsing Scenery Announce New Album A Desert Called Peace Photo
Collapsing Scenery Announce New Album 'A Desert Called Peace'
Recent collaborations include Jamaican dancehall legend Ninjaman, Beastie Boys producer/collaborator Money Mark, and no-wave pioneer James Chance. The band also has remixes out or on the way from Genesis P-Orridge (Psychic TV, Throbbing Gristle), Jennifer Herrema (Royal Trux), Uniform, Youth Code, Brian DeGraw (Gang Gang Dance) and more.
NARROW HEAD Release Caroline Single & Announce Headline NA Tour Photo
NARROW HEAD Release 'Caroline' Single & Announce Headline NA Tour
Narrow Head’s latest single “Caroline” captures the band at their most nakedly pop-inflected moment yet. Washes of melodics and A/B song-structures are subsumed in an ocean-spray of glimmering distortion and aired with sweetly sung words, generating Moments of Clarity’s soft album centerpiece.

Michael Major


Sadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera FilmSadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera Film
January 17, 2023

Sadie Sink will star in Searchlight Pictures' O'Dessa, a new rock opera film directed by Geremy Jasper. The film will feature original songs by Jasper and Jason Binnick. Sink will begin shooting in Croatia in May, before starting to film the final season of Stranger Things in the summer.
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'
January 17, 2023

The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of the most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what’s next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals.
Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'
January 17, 2023

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
Comedian Ben Gleib To Host 59th CAS AwardsComedian Ben Gleib To Host 59th CAS Awards
January 17, 2023

Gleib has made multiple appearances on “The Late Late Show” on CBS, and he has appeared on “The Tonight Show” on NBC, in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot movie, and @Midnight on Comedy Central. He voices characters in the animated films Ice Age and The Book of Life.
Mastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 North American Co-Headline TourMastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour
January 17, 2023

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.
