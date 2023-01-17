McKinley Dixon Unveils New Single 'Tyler, Forever'

Chicago-by-way-of-Richmond rapper McKinley Dixon releases new single "Tyler, Forever" via City Slang alongside an accompanying music video.

Symphonic horns and gritty vocals seamlessly blend in "Tyler, Forever" to create a track that is as catchy as it is emotional. The song's infectious chorus transitions midway to a more somber sound with McKinley's hard-hitting bars as the focal point. "The pain still lingers," he repeats against a jazz instrumental, painting a beautiful picture of his late friend Tyler.

"'Tyler, Forever' is a track that is a celebration of the life of one of my close friends, and for all those we lost too soon," McKinley explains. "A triumphant return for the memories we have of people we love. As the song progresses, it becomes a reflective track for myself, as I dive into the reasons behind why I talk about such complex feelings in this song. By the end, you have a scattered collection of thoughts, where the lyrics mimic the rushing pace of the instrumental."

In the music video, McKinley returns to New York, one of the many cities he's lived in and the place where he forged his friendship with Tyler. A montage shows McKinley riding the 3 train and visiting his grandparents in the Bronx, while the burgeoning wordsmith pays tribute to the friends and family that truly define home.

At the end of 2022, McKinley released "Sun, I Rise," a virtuosic display of lyricism joined by the melodies of fellow Richmond-based vocalist Angélica Garcia. LISTEN & WATCH "Sun, I Rise" HERE.

The Line of Best Fit called the song "full of reflection, prayer, and promise - a moment of clarity amid a sea of violence, temptation, and noise" and The Guardian recently named McKinley Dixon one of "2023's most promising musical newcomers," predicting "his gorgeous 2023 full-length looks set to put him on the map."

In addition to a traditional music video for the single, McKinley also released an alternative video for "Sun, I Rise" in a stripped-down format he dubbed The Kitchen Table Sessions. Recorded in his hometown of Richmond, VA, these sessions capture a raw and immediate energy and showcase his maestro performance style. The video series will present alternative versions of notable singles from McKinley's upcoming album.

The set for the sessions is inspired by artist Carrie Mae Weems' seminal photography work known as the Kitchen Table Series-a collection known for exploring the self in collective experiences at a kitchen table and is also a landmark in Black representation in American fine art.

"Blur[ring] the lines between the personal and the political," (FADER) McKinley calls the late Toni Morrison the greatest rapper of all time; and the way he tackles topics like survival, violence, and religion within the expansive landscape of the Black experience, evokes her novels.

This Spring, McKinley will hit the road with Tank And The Bangas. He'll open for the GRAMMY-nominated group on select tour dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10AM local time HERE. See full routing below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tank & The Bangas Supporting Dates:

3/9 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

3/11 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

3/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

3/13 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

3/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

3/19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

3/22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

3/25 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's

3/26 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

3/28 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

3/29 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

4/1 - Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow

4/2 - Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge