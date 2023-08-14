Mayday Announce 'Mayday [Fly to 2023]' European Tour

Tickets are on sale on Friday 1st September at 10am.

Aug. 14, 2023

Mayday, the legendary Asian rock band that has taken the world by storm with their electrifying performances and unparalleled musical creativity, is set to grace the stage at The O2 on Tuesday, 28th November 2023, as part of their highly anticipated “MAYDAY [FLY TO 2023] EUROPEAN TOUR”. Tickets are on sale on Friday 1st September at 10am at livenation.co.uk

Mayday's "MAYDAY [FLY TO 2023] TOUR" has already left an indelible mark, garnering unprecedented attention with its groundbreaking online concert production. Filmed in real-time with extended reality technology, the concert combined air, land, and sea crews for a truly immersive experience.

The premiere drew an astounding 40 million viewers and ignited over 1 billion discussions across the digital landscape. As Mayday takes the stage at The O2 fans are invited to join the exhilarating journey and be a part of history in the making.

“MAYDAY [FLY TO 2023] EUROPEAN TOUR” DATES

TUESDAY 28TH NOV 2023 – THE O2, LONDON, UK

About Mayday

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, Mayday has been called the Beatles of the Chinese-speaking World. Hailing from Asia, the band has sold a staggering 10 million albums and rocked over 1,200 live stadium concerts across the world, leaving an indelible mark on audiences in Asia, the United States, Europe, and Australia.

The award-winning Mayday was formed with five members who have great musical creativity: Vocalist Ashin, guitarist Monster and Stone, bassist Masa, and drummer Ming. Mayday has released 9 studio albums and has toured globally, and their last international tour featured six sold-out shows in Hong Kong, with stops in Asia and the United States.

Mayday's accolades are a testament to their unmatched talent. With over 150 music awards from around the globe, including the MTV Video Music Awards Japan and multiple Golden Melody Awards, their prowess in songwriting, production, and performance knows no bounds. From conquering the Bird's Nest in Beijing to the historic Madison Square Garden in New York, Mayday has been breaking ground with their incredible live performances at iconic venues across the globe.

Tickets for Mayday's “MAYDAY [FLY TO 2023] EUROPEAN TOUR” UK tour date at The O2 will go on sale Friday 1st September 2023 at 10am. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness Mayday's unparalleled energy and musical brilliance live in concert. For ticket details and updates, please visit livenation.co.uk.



