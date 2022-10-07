Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maya B Unveils New Track 'Bad' Featuring Omeretta the Great

Maya B is gearing up to release a new body of work this year.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Rising Los Angeles-based artist Maya B unveils new song, "BAD," featuring rapper and "Love and Hip-Hop" star Omeretta The Great. The new music showcases Maya's lofty range as an artist and creator while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. Stay tuned for more music from Maya B to come soon as she's gearing up to release a new body of work this year.

"There's nothing that I love more than seeing girls win and seeing them stand in their power," says Maya. "'BAD' is that sentiment exactly with a hint of dark sexy fun. I've made so much mute moody music in the past but I feel like all that's left for me now is to just have fun. 'BAD' is femme, unapologetic and badass but also kind of cute. It's everything that makes me who I am and it's the perfect song to kick off this new era for me."

Maya furthers, "When it came to picking a feature for 'BAD' I knew that I wanted to collaborate with a female artist who is fresh and as unapologetic as this song is. Omeretta was in my team's talks from day one and once we got in touch it became evident that she was the ideal fit. We're two Black women trying to do some different s and this song is a really powerful statement for us both. I'm super grateful Omeretta is part of this song; it would not be the same without her."

Residing in Los Angeles, Maya B began making a name for herself as a songwriter, rapper and producer where she collaborated with the likes of Pharrell, SAINt JHN, Malay, Johan Lenox, Dave Sitek, Manny Marroquin, Soulshock & Karlin, and more. In 2020, Maya's track "Selenas" was selected to appear on the soundtrack for the Oscar winning film, Promising Young Woman.

To date, Maya B has garnered nearly seven million streams on Spotify alone while also appearing on their Viral 50, Fresh Finds, Pop Right Now and Future Hits Playlists. She has also performed alongside Summer Walker and U.K. artist Mabel on an extensive run of North American tour dates.

Watch the new music video here:




