May Devun Releases New Single 'All That I Want'

Available on all major streaming platforms.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Rising pop artist May Devun releases new single "All That I Want." You can listen to the single here.

With the sounds of heavy electric guitar quickly followed by a light trill May Devun begins the song. There are many successive moments of no music, all quickly followed by a burst of sound creating a powerful impact of music under May's intense opening verse. She sets the scene when she sings out, "The simplest words that you could say / Echo like a song in my mind." The music stays intricate yet light and fun while May sings lyrics like "My heart is captive" and "You melt my soul." She can't get enough for this person as she begs "Won't you please make a move?" When talking about May Devun, record producer Leland Elliott (Needtobreathe, Yelawolf, Darius Rucker, Orianthi, Alabama, Lionel Richie, Rascal Flatts), of Scorched Earth Productions gushed over her impeccable artistic abilities. He stated "It is very rare to come across an artist like May Devun. Not many are willing to put in the time and dedication to master their craft as she has. Even fewer are able to take their technical mastery and use it to create beautiful and unique artistry."

May Devun represents a new era of artists who are able to self-produce their own vision, creating entirely new soundscapes that push boundaries while also paying loving respect to her artistic influences. She is the culmination of lifelong dedication and an uncompromising vision for her music; the results are a combination of stunning performances set against beautiful sonic backdrops.

ALL THAT I WANT

Written, Performed, and produced by May Devun
Recorded at Blackbird Studios
Engineered, mixed, and mastered by Leland Elliott/Scorched Earth Productions

May Devun's soul-stirring voice holds listeners captive with an emotional dynamism publicly described as "sensual, intense, and potent" (Contact Music), and her distinctive songwriting traits fit it skintight. She binds evocative lyrics with thematic pop and R&B styles suspended over waves of industrial elements that stem from her roots as an acclaimed rock guitarist, altogether forging an experience that is said to beg the repeat button. Defined by major press outlets including Huffington Post, Music Crowns, and Vents Magazine as "epic... honest... hypnotic... and necessary," May Devun will leave you wanting more every single time.​

May's new release, "All That I Want," is the first single release of many to come this year and beyond.

"All That I Want" exclusively premiered with Guitar Girl Magazine, which you can read here.

Follow May at her website or on Instagram.



