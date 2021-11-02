Maxwell to Receive the 'Legend' Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Today, BET announced three-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Maxwell will receive the 'Legend' award at the 2021 "Soul Train Awards". Award-winning and multiplatinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Ashanti will be the recipient of the 'Lady of Soul' honor. The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

"It's an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that's been growing with me throughout my career," said Maxwell. "I'm so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence."

"I'm honored to be recognized as this year's 'Lady of Soul' honoree," said Ashanti. "This is a full circle moment for me because I received the 'Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year' Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I'm proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate."

Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" recognizing the best in Soul and R&B, which will also celebrate Soul Train's 50th anniversary.

H.E.R. leads the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" nominations with an impressive eight nods for 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,' 'Song of the Year,' 'Album of the Year,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award (x2),' 'Best Collaboration (x2),' and 'Video of the Year'. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered the second most nods with six nominations each. Jazmine Sullivan's nods include 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,' 'Song of the Year,' 'Album of the Year,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award,' 'Best Collaboration,' and 'Video of the Year'. Chris Brown's nods include 'Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award,' 'Best Dance Performance,' 'Best Collaboration (x2),' and 'Video of the Year'.

Wiz Kid and TEMS are the third highest with five nods each, followed by Blxst with four nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nods.

Dynamic best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will return as co-hosts of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards," bringing their irreplaceable energy and hilarious comedic talents to this year's show.

Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia Music, Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite. It earned GRAMMY® nominations, double-platinum status and RIAA gold for the single "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)." Platinum albums Embrya (1998) and Maxwell Now (2001) followed.

After an eight-year break between album releases, BLACKsummers'night (2009) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two GRAMMY® awards, including Best R&B Album. To date, Maxwell has achieved 4 platinum album certifications from the RIAA. His last album blackSUMMERS'night, the second installment of his musical trilogy, earned Maxwell his third-GRAMMY® (Best R&B Song for "Lake By The Ocean") an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).