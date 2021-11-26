Maxine Linehan Releases New Single 'Evergreen'

International concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan has released a new single, "Evergreen," off her acclaimed holiday album, This Time of Year. Inspired by the evergreen trees populating the backyard garden of her Vermont home, Maxine Linehan's newest single is a tribute to love's ability to endure even in the darkest of times - like an evergreen surviving the harshest of winters. "Evergreen" is perfect holiday ballad for a world regaining its hope and rekindling its joy after a most difficult time.

"Evergreen" is now available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, YouTube, and Tidal. Click HERE to download.

The single was written by Andrew Koss, Maxine Linehan, Trey Bruce, Darren Holden, and was engineered and mixed by Andrew Koss at The Studio At Strawberry Fields Lane in Manchester Vermont.

As previously announced, the world premiere of Maxine's new solo holiday concert, This Time of Year will be performed one-night-only at Southern Vermont Arts Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:30PM. Tickets are now available HERE.

A holiday event to be remembered all year long, This Time of Year eschews the typical tinsel and bright-colored lights and, instead, examines the festive season through love and loss, yearning and joy, memory and the ineffable secrets of the heart. It is, in short, a Maxine Linehan holiday show. The New York Times called her "Fiercely Talented," Forbes Magazine called her "Mesmerizing" which means you're in for extraordinary vocals, unexpected songs, and a full-on passionate performance. This is the time of year for Maxine Linehan.

The concert is co-created by Maxine Linehan and Scott Siegel and presented by Southern Vermont Arts Center. It will feature set design by award-winning photographer and designer Adrien Broom, and music direction, arrangements, and orchestrations by Ryan Shirar.

This Time of Year the album is produced by Andrew Koss, Music Directed and arranged by Ryan Shirar, co-written by Grammy Award nominee Felix McTeigue (title track), mixed by multi Grammy winner Kevin Killen, and mastered by multi Grammy winner Bob Ludwig.

An internationally acclaimed concert and recording artist, Linehan is an interpretive artist that uses popular songbooks and theatrical presentations to share intimate truths and build communal bonds. The Irish performer, singer, writer, producer, and actress fuses dialogue, autobiographical story arcs, and specific artist song collections for transformative concert experiences. Although Southern Vermont-based, Linehan performs in world famous venues around the globe, as well as intimate settings. Her repertoire is refreshingly eclectic - to date, she's interpreted the songbooks of such varied artists as U2, Petula Clark, and Barbra Streisand.