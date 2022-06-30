Maxim Mental (Solo Project of Say Anything's Max Bemis) Shares New Track 'Grace Beyond Christ'

Maxim Mental, the solo project of Say Anything​​'s Max Bemis, will release the debut album, Make Team Presents Maxim Mental in Maximalism on July 8 via Dine Alone Records. The album was co-written and produced by Grammy nominated producer Will Yip (Code Orange, Title Fight, Turnstile) who is also a longtime collaborator of Max Bemis. To date he has shared the singles "Evermore (and the Grammy goes to)," "Girls The Truth" and most recently "Grace Beyond Christ."

Next week Bemis will be embarking on a U.S. tour with dates that kick off July 7 in Washington, DC and conclude August 13 in Phoenix, AZ. He will play NYC's Bowery Ballroom on July 9 and The Roxy in Los Angeles on August 12. Throughout the tour, Max will be performing music across Say Anything's catalog as well as new music from Maxim Mental. All dates are listed below and tickets are on-sale now.

Say Anything was, despite its place in a genre known for sincerity, somewhat of a satire of the quintessential emo band. Bemis being the Andy Kaufman of it all was enough to delight and confuse an entire generation as to whether he was a "real boy" or Ziggy Stardust infused with Curb Your Enthusiasm and the Vagrant Records discography.

The final Say Anything LP was written from the point of Oliver Appropriate, a personification of this intentionally confused public persona; his death during climactic "Sediment" echoed the end of an era for the band itself. When ready to recover from twenty years of trauma making music, Max's answer was more natural than obvious.Bowie and other musicians invented "characters" to escape pigeon holes; with Maxim Mental for the first time, Max had to be solely himself.

Maxim Mental tour dates

July 7 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

July 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at The Fillmore

July 9 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

July 11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

July 13 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

July 14 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

August 4 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

August 5 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

August 6 - Austin, TX @ Parish

August 9 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

August 11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

August 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

August 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge