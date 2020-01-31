Max Styler's 'Let Me Take You There' Receives Official Remix Package

Max Styler's Dance Radio hit "Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White)" receives a remix package complements of ARTY, KC Lights, Sondr, Sammy Porter and Max himself. Seven new reworkings soundtrack a variety of moods, spanning from high-energy, peak-time sounds, to more subtle UK house vibes, and chill, seductive headphone-listening.

Listen below!



Boasting support from the likes of Don Diablo, Hardwell, Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, and Morgan Page, Max Styler's "Let Me Take You There" has become a certified dance anthem. Following three weeks straight as the #1 most played song on SiriusXM's Diplo's Revolution and peaking at #4 on the Mediabase Dance Chart, the single was selected by Spotify's editorial team as one of the 'Best Dance Songs of 2019.' "Let Me Take You There" entered 2020 as the #1 most played song at North American retail, receiving 77,000+ weekly spins in over 24,000 locations, making it the #1 record on both the What's In-Store Music Currents and Dance Environment Charts.



The official "Let Me Take You There" remix package arrives as Max Styler gears up to hit the road this spring. Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki has enlisted Styler to provide support on his Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour. Styler will join a month-long stretch of performances across the United States, playing in cities such as Kansas City, MO, Austin, TX, Portland, OR, San Francisco, CA and several others.

Max Styler Tour Dates

February 7 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

March 31 - Kansas City, KS - Arvest Bank Theatre At the Midland*

April 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmers Market*

April 2 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheater*

April 3 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center*

April 4 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory*

April 6 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater*

April 7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre*

April 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

April 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*

April 21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House*

April 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

April 24 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*



* = Steve Aoki's Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour



Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White) [Remixes] Tracklist:

1. Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White)

2. Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White) [ARTY Remix]

3. Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White) [KC Lights Remix]

4. Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White) [Sondr Remix]

5. Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White) [Sammy Porter Remix]

6. Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White) [Sammy Porter Dub Remix]

7. Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White) [Max Styler Chill Mix]

8. Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White) [Max Styler Chill Dub]





