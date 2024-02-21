Max McNown Announces Debut Album 'Wandering' & Releases New Single 'Turned Into Missing You'

Soon-to-be Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown has announced the upcoming release of his hotly-anticipated debut album, Wandering, set to release on April 12 via Fugitive Recordings–an independent record label in partnership with The Orchard.

Honing in on intricate storytelling, Wandering shares anecdotes of intense heartache–examining everything from breakups to new love to the pain of watching family members overcome life's biggest challenges. With production by AJ Pruis, Wandering showcases an ornate musical palette rich in live instrumentation of fiddle, mandolin, dreamy pedal-steel tones, and spellbinding guitar work. Yet McNown took care to foreground his lyrics on every track, viewing his songs as poems set to music. Pre-order Wandering HERE.

Today's announcement is coupled with the release of "Turned Into Missing You," a breakup anthem with an accompanying music video. "Those who are fans of country and Americana have heard plenty of people say that no one is making good music anymore," stated American Songwriter, who exclusively interviewed McNown. "Max McNown is proof that those people are wrong. His smart songwriting that stems from a young artist's perspective is both deeply personal and widely relatable." Read the feature HERE.

“I wanted to write about that feeling of driving around after a breakup and reliving memories of the person you loved,” says McNown. “Blasting music and belting songs with the windows down is a big part of my healing process, but it can definitely hurt sometimes.”

At 22, McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok.

After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one and then decided it wasn't for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path. His loyal fanbase then helped McNown amass 22M streams and a spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart with his breakout single, “A Lot More Free,” which was recently #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart. Watch the official music video for “A Lot More Free” HERE.

When wrestling with inevitable moments of self-doubt in the creative process and his fast moving career, McNown looks back to insight shared by his mother. “When I was younger I sang around the house all the time—I'd sing in the shower or before I went to bed, I'd always sing in the car,” he says. “My mom used to tell us growing up that singing means you have a happy heart. Even if the song's about something difficult or painful, I still have a happy heart when I sing.”

LIVE SHOWS

April 8 - Debut NY show - Mercury Lounge - Get Tickets Here

April 11 - Debut Nashville Show - The Basement - Get Tickets Here

August 9 - Opening for Trampled by Turtles + JOSEPH - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Get Tickets Here

photographer credit: benjamin edwards