Max Jury Releases New Single MODERN WORLD

"Modern World" is the title track from 26-year-old Iowa native Max Jury's second album, set for release by Marathon Artists on June 14th. The follow up to 2016's critically acclaimed, self-titled debut, Modern World is a truly contemporary body of work, brimming with Jury's vast and eclectic range of influences.

The track, as Max elaborates, is very much the mission statement for the record and bridges the Americana influence of his debut album with the new sonic palette of "Modern World":

"The story of my upcoming album, to me, is not necessarily a conceptual one but really one about the music itself. If my first album was an interpretation of the various musical stylings of pop music in the 1960s and 70s, then this record is my interpretation of pop music today. I see this song as kind of the mission statement," states Max Jury.

Produced by four time Grammy nominated Robin Hannibal (Kendrick Lamar, The Internet, Jessie Ware, Anderson .Paak), the album is steeped in soul and jazz influences and was recorded at The Ship studio in Eagle Rock. It also features a hand-picked band of LA's most talented session musicians: guitarist Joel Van Dijk, drummer Bill Campbell and bassist Thomas Drayton, the son of Motown legend Clay Drayton and the musical director for Childish Gambino. "I've never worked with a bass player like him," says Jury, "he just knew what to play instantly."

Having written over 100 songs during the album's year-and-a-half long recording process, Jury believes the ten that finally made the cut describe not just how his own life has changed and evolved since his debut, but also how many of us are currently feeling, living through these strange and confusing times.

Modern World is now available to pre-order digitally HERE and physically HERE.





