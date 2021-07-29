Max Gomez Releases New Video 'Key To The Highway'

Today, the Taos New Mexico-based musician Max Gomez has shared a new video for his version of the classic folk blues song "Key To The Highway." Recorded as a tribute to blues great Big Bill Broonzy who himself recorded one of the earliest versions of the song, Gomez writes "his folk blues songwriting and effortless guitar mastery immediately made him one of my heroes. I listened to Big Bill then and now, with utmost respect and hold him in the highest regard as an American Folk hero." The track is currently streaming via The Boot.

Max Gomez has also announced new tour dates for 2021, including performances at The Red River Folk Festival in September, an annual 4-day event held in the resort mountain town of Red River, New Mexico which Gomez curates. See below for a complete list of dates.

As a budding performer, Max apprenticed in the rarefied musical micro-climate of northern New Mexico, where troubadours like Michael Martin Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard helped foster a Western folk sound, both cosmic and cowboy. Gomez has assumed stewardship of that lineage by producing the Red River Folk Festival, a boutique event held annually in late September in the musical mountain village of Red River, NM.

When he's not on the road Max Gomez splits his time between his beloved hometown of Taos and Los Angeles. He received critical acclaim upon the release of his debut album Rule The World (2013, New West Records), and his subsequent EP, Me and Joe (2017, Brigadoon Records), which received accolades from publications such as Rolling Stone, No Depression, and American Songwriter, and contained a freshly minted classic, "Make It Me," which gained over two million listeners on Spotify alone.

Judging by the company he keeps, Gomez is positioned to emerge as a prominent voice of Americana's next generation. He has shared billing on hundreds of stages with stalwarts of the genre like Shawn Mullins, James McMurtry, Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Patty Griffin, and John Hiatt.

Max Gomez Tour Dates:

07/30 - Lawrenceville, GA @ Laundry Events

08/03 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery

08/05 - Memphis, TN @ Railgarten

08/06 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

09/23 - Red River, NM @ Red River Folk Festival

09/24 - Red River, NM @ Red River Folk Festival

09/25 - Red River, NM @ Red River Folk Festival

09/26 - Red River, NM @ Red River Folk Festival

09/30 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room

10/01 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room

10/02 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room

10/03 - Sisters, OR @ Sisters Folk Festival

10/06 - Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door

10/08 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

11/04 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

11/05 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

11/06 - Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

