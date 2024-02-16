Max Frost Returns With New Project 'Shelby Ave, Pt. 1'

Austin-born, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist and lyrical architect Max Frost releases new project Shelby Ave Pt. 1, today via Nettwerk. The sonic outlier breaks the rules (and the walls) between sounds and vibes, delivering a fiery, fascinating, and free interpretation of what music can be in the 21st century with today's release.

In 2022, Max Frost escaped Los Angeles and put down roots in Nashville. He wrote and recorded in a house on Shelby Ave, hence the name of the EP, and creatively realized a vision all his own.

The project includes previous releases like " Creep Back," "Cig in the Morning," the ethereal "Black Hole Love," and the otherworldly single "The Ghost."

Max describes the project, "Most of these songs are written about something that's melancholic or dark, but they're still trying to land in a beautiful place without bastardizing the truth. This music represents exactly how I feel about my life at this time."

He continues, "More than ever before, this feels like a new chapter. It's a philosophical change. Everything is new and on my own terms."

To celebrate Shelby Ave, Pt. 1, Max also will perform at the Knitting Factory in NYC tonight for an EP release show.

About Max Frost:

Max grabbed a guitar at the age of eight and never put it down. He achieved his first taste of virality with singles “White Lies” and “Adderall,” paving the way for his full-length debut Gold Rush in 2018. The standout “Good Morning” scored a slew of syncs, including Pepsi, ESPN, CBS, Shameless, Grey's Anatomy, The War With Grandpa, and American Idol. He emerged as the rare presence who could share the stage with artists including Gary Clark, JR. and Fitz and The Tantrums or Panic! At The Disco and Twenty One Pilots.

Between packing headline shows, he delivered show-stopping performances on Good Morning America and Live! With Kelly and Ryan . He even found himself in the studio with none other than Sir Elton John. His sudden TikTok stardom (500k followers) also shines a light on a different talent of Max's charming, idiosyncratic use of short-form content, personality, and pure musical talent.

2022 saw him elevate again with the Flying Machines EP. Atwood Magazine praised the latter as “a freshly independent, free-spirited return that soars with irresistible energy, unbridled passion, and intimate, captivating wonder,” while American Songwriter applauded his “playful, poignant psychedelic pop fusion.” In the wake of the project, he escaped Los Angeles and put down roots in Nashville. Max Frost has since signed to Nettwerk and just released his new project Shelby Ave Pt. 1.

Photo Credit: Laura Partain