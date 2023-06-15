Maura Weaver Announces Debut Solo Album

MAURA WEAVER will release their debut album I Was Due For A Heartbreak on September 15, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Don Giovanni Records has announced that Cincinnati, Ohio's MAURA WEAVER will release their debut album I Was Due For A Heartbreak on September 15, 2023. The album was recorded by John Hoffman (Wussy, Vacation, Big Eyes).

Despite being a tried and true native, Cincinnati has had a difficult time claiming Maura Weaver as their own. Nearly fifteen years of touring with peripheral regional projects (Mixtapes, Ogikubo Station, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Direct Hit!, The Mimes) has kept her tethered to both the road and to sounds that were not always her own.

Today, Maura released the album's first single with a must see music video for "Crush On You, Pt. II"

The track is available now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now.

I Was Due For A Heartbreak is available for pre-order now HERE. Watch the new music video here:

Photo by Alexzandra Roy




