Maude Vôs And Marie Nyx Tap Baby Weight & Leonce For 'In The Club Out' Remixes

Maude Vôs and Marie Nyx of the Los Angeles based queer electronic label Delusional Records have shared a pair of remixes of their track “In The Club Out,” courtesy of D.C.’s Baby Weight and Atlanta’s Leonce. The tracks come from the forthcoming remix EP surrounding the song out June 30.

Known equally for her deep, “chunky” tech house style and her advocacy for LGBTQIA+ issues, Baby Weight proves the perfect collaborator for Vôs and Nyx’s ode to queer nightlife. Transforming the cut into a stuttering, spacey jam recalling early British dubstep styles, the remix adds dramatic instances of tear out bass and jittery phased out synth leads.

Leonce, known for blending elements of American Urban and Experimental Electronica in his productions, raises the tempo for a propulsive club-ready cut. Both remixes maintain the original’s message of equality and catharsis on the dancefloor while transforming it into something definitely their own, with the differences in their personal and regional dance music styles paralleling the track’s message of diversity and coexistence within queer communities.

The Baby Weight mix is the first of several forthcoming remixes of “In The Club Out” from LGBTQIA+ artists across the USA. “The remix portion of the release is so meaningful” says Vôs, “as we brought together queer artists from all over to remix In the Club Out.

This remix lineup is a showcase of diversity and intersectionality within the LGBTQIA+ community.” The release will feature additional remixes from Los Angeles’ Mar 66, New York’s Janus Rose and PlayPlay, as well as the Bay Area based DJ Kudeki. Embracing the distinctions of regional sounds, the In The Club Out EP celebrates the beautiful distinctions within the queer community around the world.

Representing their first collaboration on original music, the two artists are ecstatic to release it on their very own Delusional Records. Marie and Maude founded the label with the fundamental goal to revive the roots of dance music culture by releasing timeless, hardware driven pieces of work created by an inclusive roster of artists; primarily LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and women.

Since its founding, the label has been featured in SPIN Magazine, Insomniac Radio, EDM Maniac, and more. They're also active in sharing their craft, hosting workshops on Ableton, sound design and synthesis within their community, as well as teaching audio production to young women and at-risk youth for non-profits. Recently, the label was nominated as a candidate for DJ Mag’s Breakthrough Label award in their Best of North America poll.

About Maude Vôs:

Shimmering with metallic warmth, fluid melodies, and dark tension, Maude Vôs’ productions and live performances are marked by an infectious energy and multifaceted enthusiasm for creating and connecting. Channeling the organic flow of a studio wired with a panoply of hardware gear, the Los Angeles-based artist has cultivated a growing catalog of distinctive releases and remixes alongside their professional work as a sound designer and composer.

As a DJ, their sparkling, psychedelic mixes are filled with lush atmospheres, whispered vocals, and synthesizer music of all genres. Vôs appears in the book Patch and Tweak with Korg (Bjooks, 2022), was recently named an artist to watch by DJ Mag, and has been featured by SPIN Magazine and Perfect Circuit. Dynamic and deeply felt, their creativity shines with an optimistic, expansive vision of mutual exchange and soul connection.

About Marie Nyx:

As one of the premiere DJs in Los Angeles, Marie Nyx has an unmatched ability to adapt to the wants and needs of any dance floor without sacrificing her infectious, apparitional style. Marie’s early influence of post punk, new wave, darkwave, and indie/alternative dance has inspired her sound to be raw and dark with gritty synth lines and driving grooves.

Marie was named in the November issue of DJ Mag’s monthly Bubblers Series as one of six emerging acts to follow and is recognized for revered DJ sets around Southern California. Notable bookings include Crssd Festival and Fngrs Crssd events, the Mixmag Lab LA, and 6am Group events, where she’s played in direct support of artists such as Sven Väth, Marcel Dettmenn, Pleasurekraft, Dubfire, and Nastia.

Photo credit: Zev Rose