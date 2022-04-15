MattstaGraham Shares Title Track from Forthcoming Album

Emo rock artist MattstaGraham has shared the final single and title track from his forthcoming debut album, Prescribe Whatever. Prescribe Whatever is set to be released on April 29th via I Surrender Records. Pre-save / pre-order the album now here.

Speaking on the new single, MatstaGraham shares: "The first time I took drugs, it felt like all of the internal suffering I had ever felt was suddenly okay. It was like a knot that I couldn't untie my entire life was finally undone. Of course, I wanted to feel that way forever. Wouldn't you?"

He continues: The problem with chasing that feeling is that in order to feel that way, you have to take more every time to make it work again. Then when what you were taking doesn't work, you have to find new drugs. In my personal experience with addiction, there comes a point in your desperation that you will take whatever is handed to you. You want anything to kill the pain. You will either wake yourself up from this mentality, or you will wind up killing yourself. Prescribe Whatever is the name of the song, and it is about when the desperation becomes so great that you no longer fear death."

MattstaGraham was first discovered by I Surrender Records thanks to Tiktok and his original song "Gotta Be Productive," which has racked up over 526k streams on Spotify, as well as parodies of Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, blink-182.

Featuring tongue-in-cheek lyrics and an intuitive knack for knowing just what you're thinking, MattstaGraham is ready to shake things up and get you out of the funk that's been following you around since early 2020.

If you want something done right, do it yourself. That's been singer songwriter Matt Graham's favorite quote of the past few years, while deciding to venture into solo artist territory. After becoming all too familiar with the term "bottleneck" in his past collaborative efforts, he decided to explore all of the emotive punk rock inspired ideas for his record I Get It in late 2019, therefore finding his extremely sarcastic and attitude-gratuitous voice.

With all the good band names taken and, like, 17 other Matt Graham's on Spotify, he decided that no one would be stupid enough to use the name "MattstaGraham," which was both an expertly crafted social media pun based on his name and his internet username on every platform he has. With his internet success on TikTok getting ahead of him, it just goes to show that sometimes the name you choose on a whim makes for a totally incredible and memorable artist name, that would sound really good at, like, I don't know, The MTV Music Awards or something. (hint hint MTV hint hint)

"Yeah, life's short and we all die someday. I may as well see where this goes. I mean, I'm not exactly gonna be a doctor or invent a million dollar idea any time soon either," he told us at MattstaGraham, meaning me, MattstaGraham, who is currently writing a bio for the press release for his upcoming record, Prescribe Whatever. Yup. It's been me this whole time, writing in 3rd person. Don't judge me, weirder things have happened. Why are you reading the bio and not listening to the music anyway? Do you enjoy reading about music more than just listening to it? Get a life, nerd. Anyway, Prescribe Whatever will be MattstaGraham's label debut on I Surrender Records, and will be available everywhere music is streaming on 4/29/2022.

Listen to the new single here: