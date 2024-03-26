Matthew Jordan Smith Honors The Late Aretha Franklin With New Coffee Table Book

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month, celebrity, fashion, and beauty photographer Matthew Jordan Smith honors the late Aretha Franklin today with a new coffee table book titled, Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits, on what would have been her 82nd birthday.

The beautifully crafted 256-page book takes the reader through a journey from 2005 to 2018, highlighting the unique relationship between Smith and Franklin. The photographs illustrate not only the musical genius of The Queen of Soul but also her profound influence on culture, women's empowerment, civil rights, and history. Aretha Cool is more than a book; it's a celebration of a voice that resonated across generations and continents, a tribute to the emotional depth and impact of Aretha's music.

As part of Franklin's global birthday celebration, Smith joins The British Ambassador of Soul and the renowned Soul Music historian David Nathan, "In Conversation" as they reflect on their works with her and share some of their most memorable experiences on what would have been Franklin's 82nd birthday (March 25). To view YouTube, click here.

"I miss Aretha; I would always talk with her around her birthdays and holidays," says Smith. This is one way of me connecting with her and sharing love and joy with her worldwide fans and supporters." To view the Aretha Cool Spotlight Playlist, curated by Matthew Jordan Smith that he developed in 2004 while photographing her, click here.

Recently, Smith made a special book presentation, "A Day of Music, Legacy, and Empowerment" to observe the legacy of The Queen of Soul at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, March 22. The event symbolized the global impact of Aretha's music and Smith's artistic vision, transcending borders and touching hearts worldwide.

As we continue to commemorate Women's History Month, let's reflect on her many contributions to the world. Her soulful melodies, powerful lyrics, and unyielding spirit continue to inspire and uplift people around the globe.

Matthew Jordan Smith was raised in New York City, and Columbia, South Carolina. He works regularly in Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo, Japan. He is the author of Sepia Dreams: A Celebration of Black Achievement Through Words and Images (St. Martin's Publishing Group), Lost and Found (Filipacchi Publishing), and Future American President: 50 States, 100 Families, Infinite Dreams (Goff Books).

He has photographed some of the world's most famous people, from icons such as Oprah Winfrey to Zendaya, Quincy Jones to George Lucas, Angelina Jolie to Angela Bassett, Sofia Vergara to Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah to Courtney B. Vance, Tyra Banks to Britney Spears, and even Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and many others.

Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits (ISBN - 979-8-218-27863-2) is available on Amazon. For international (English) purchases and inquiries, please visit www.ArethaCool.com.